Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Key facts:

Ataxia Telangiectasia occurs in 1 in 40,000–100,000 people worldwide.

2. Males and females are affected in equal numbers. In the United States, the prevalence is approximately 1 in 40,000–100,000 live births.

3. In the United States, about one per cent of the population is a carrier of a mutation in the Ataxia Telangiectasia mutated kinase (ATM) gene.

4. The average Ataxia Telangiectasia prevalence is 1 per 100,000 children. The most reliable estimates for the number of people with Ataxia Telangiectasia, in the UK at least are 3 per million.

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Ataxia Telangiectasia Ataxia Telangiectasia Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia Treatment and Management

6.2. Ataxia Telangiectasia Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

