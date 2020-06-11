Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Insight, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Emerging and Marketed Therapies

DelveInsight’s “Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Ataxia Telangiectasia , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ataxia Telangiectasia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

“Males and females are affected in equal numbers”

Ataxia Telangiectasia is a complex genetic neurodegenerative disorder that affects during infancy or early childhood. The disorder is responsible for impaired coordination of voluntary movements.

There is no approved drug therapy for Ataxia Telangiectasia treatment presently. The available Ataxia Telangiectasia treatment approaches are symptomatic and supportive in nature. Ataxia Telangiectasia Therapeutic drugs being used in the treatment includes antibiotics, vaccines (Streptococcus pneumonia, Neisseria meningitides, Hemophilus influenza), Immunoglobulin, Neuroprotective Treatments (Antioxidants (vitamin E or a-lipoic acid)), Antiepileptic drugs and Glucocorticoids.

Drugs covered

EryDex System IB1001

And many others

The key players in Ataxia Telangiectasia market are:

EryDel IntraBio

And many others

