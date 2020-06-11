Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market Insight, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Emerging and Marketed Therapies

DelveInsight’s “Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) is a rare and aggressive hematologic malignancy of the bone marrow and blood that can affect other organs such as the lymph nodes, spleen, central nervous system, and skin. In fact, skin lesions are present in most patients with BPDCN. These skin lesions are often a deep purple color, and patients often develop multiple lesions. More men than women are diagnosed with BPDCN (~3:1 ratio), and it is most common in patients age 60 years and older. Although BPDCN occurs more frequently in the elderly, the tumor may occur in patients of any age, including pediatric patients.

BPDCN can also evolve from prior myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), so patients with those diseases and skin lesions should be specifically evaluated for BPDCN. Most often, BPDCN presents with features of both lymphoma and leukemia. Accurate diagnosis of this malignancy has been complicated by a number of factors, including shifting nomenclature over the years – BPDCN has been referred to as agranular CD4+ natural killer cell leukemia, blastic natural killer-cell leukemia/ lymphoma and CD4+/CD56+ hematodermic neoplasm.

Drugs covered

1. IMGN632

2. UCART123

3. XmAb14045

4. MB 102

And many others

The key players in BPDCN market are:

1. Immunogen

2. Cellectis

3. Xencor

4. MustangBio

And many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market Share at a glance

3. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Disease Background and Overview

4. BPDCN Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU5

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. France

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Current Treatment & Medical Practices

7. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Marketed Drugs

8. Elzonris (Tagraxofusp-erzs): Stemline Therapeutics

9. Current Unmet Needs of Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm

10. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Emerging Therapeutics

10.1.Key Cross Competition

10.2.IMGN632: Immunogen

10.3.UCART123: Cellectis

10.4.XmAb14045: Xencor

10.5.MB 102: MustangBio

11. BPDCN Market Size

12. Region-Wise Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market size

12.2. EU-5

12.2.1. Germany

12.2.2. France

12.2.3. Italy

12.2.4. Spain

12.2.5. United Kingdom

12.3. Japan

13. Market Drivers

14. Market Barriers

15. Appendix

16. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Report Methodology

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight

