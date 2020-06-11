DelveInsight’s “Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Cervical Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

In 2018, around 570,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide, and about 311,000 women died from the disease. An estimated 289,696 women were living with cervical cancer in the United States in 2016. In 2012, an estimated 58,000 European women were diagnosed with cervical cancer. Most cases were diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44.

Scope of the Report

The Cervical Cancer report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Cervical Cancer in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Cervical Cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Cervical Cancer .

The report provides the segmentation of the Cervical Cancer epidemiology

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Cervical Cancer market

Quantify patient populations in the global Cervical Cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Cervical Cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Cervical Cancer population by its epidemiology

The Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Cervical Cancer . Cervical Cancer Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Cervical Cancer Treatment and Management

6.2. Cervical Cancer Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

