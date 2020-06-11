DelveInsight’s “End Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted End Stage Renal Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

End-Stage Renal Disease is more common in men than in women. The prevalence of chronic renal failure between the years 2007 and 2011 was higher in women (15.1%) than in men (12.1%).

2. About 15% of adults in the US are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease can often be treated before it progresses to end-stage renal failure or leads to other health problems.

3. End-Stage Renal Disease prevalence in the US in 2007 was 1,698 cases per million population. In 2007, Japan also observed relatively high prevalence, i.e., 2,060 cases per million population of End-Stage Renal Disease, which included only people receiving maintenance dialysis.

Key Insights Executive Summary of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment and Management

6.2. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

