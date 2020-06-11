Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2023

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market By Product Type (Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, ERCP Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India and Brazil).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type (Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, ERCP Devices), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023”, global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 6.82% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising incidence of chronic gastrointestinal ailments, increasing healthcare awareness amongst consumers, flourishing market for minimally invasive procedures, new device approvals along with increasing health expenditure in developing countries. Moreover, ongoing demographic shift towards geriatric population with significant population suffering from inveterate ailments, is expected to propel the demand for gastrointestinal endoscopy devices. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type as well as end user. By product type, the segment of GI videoscopes is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.

Scope of the Report

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market – Size and Growth: By Value

• By Product Type – Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices and ERCP Devices: By Value

• By End User – Hospitals, Clinics and Others: By Value

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market – Size and Growth: By Value

• By Product Type – Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices and ERCP Devices: By Value.

• By End User – Hospitals, Clinics and Others: By Value

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, India, China and Brazil.

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market – Size and Growth: By Value

• By Product Type – Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices and ERCP Devices: By Value.

• By End User – Hospitals, Clinics and Others: By Value

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Share Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Supply Chain Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Fujifilm Holdings, Congentix Medical, US Endoscopy and PENTAX Medical.

