Herpes Zoster Market Insight, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Emerging and Marketed Therapies 

DelveInsight’s “Herpes Zoster Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Herpes Zoster, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Herpes Zoster market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

DelveInsight’s “Herpes Zoster Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Herpes Zoster, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Herpes Zoster market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Herpes Zoster market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Herpes Zoster market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Herpes Zoster market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Herpes Zoster treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Key benefits of the report

1. Herpes Zoster market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Shingles epidemiology and Shingles market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Herpes Zoster market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Shingles market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Herpes Zoster market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Herpes Zoster market.

“Among the Herpes Zoster patients, females show a higher proportion of Herpes Zoster prevalence as compared to males in the 7MM.”

Shingles (Herpes Zoster), is a viral disease characterized by a painful skin rash with blisters in a localized area. Typically the rash occurs in a single, wide stripe either on the left or right side of the body or face.Two to four days before the rash occurs there may be tingling or local pain in the area. Otherwise there are typically few symptoms though some may have fever or headache, or feel tired. The rash usually heals within two to four weeks; however, some people develop ongoing nerve pain which can last for months or years, a condition called postherpetic neuralgia (PHN).In those with poor immune function the rash may occur widely. If the rash involves the eye, vision loss may occur.

Shingles is cause due to a reactivation of varicella zoster virus (VZV) in a person’s body. The disease chickenpox is caused by the initial infection with VZV. Once chickenpox has resolved, the virus may remain inactive in nerve cells. When it reactivates, it travels from the nerve body to the endings in the skin, producing blisters. Risk factors for reactivation include old age, poor immune function, and having had chickenpox before 18 months of age. The earliest symptoms of shingles, which include headache, fever, and malaise, are nonspecific, and may result in an incorrect diagnosis. Most cases of shingles clear up within 2 to 3 weeks. Shingles rarely occurs more than once in the same person, but approximately 1 in 3 people in the United States will have shingles at some point in their life, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Herpes Zoster treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. NPC-06

2. CRV-101

3. EG-HZ

And many others

The key players in Herpes Zoster market are:

1. Nobelpharma

2. GC Pharma

3. EyeGene

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Herpes Zoster

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Herpes Zoster

4. Herpes Zoster Market Overview at a Glance

5. Herpes Zoster Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Herpes Zoster Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country Wise Herpes Zoster Epidemiology

8.1. United States

8.2. EU5 Countries

8.3. Assumptions and Rationale

8.4. Germany

8.5. France

8.6. Italy

8.7. Spain

8.8. United Kingdom

8.9. Japan

9. Herpes Zoster Treatment

10. Herpes Zoster Treatment Algorithm

11. Unmet Needs

12. Herpes Zoster Marketed Drugs

12.1. Shingrix: GlaxoSmithKline

12.2. VARIVAX: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

14. Herpes Zoster Emerging Drugs

14.1. Key Cross Competition

14.2. NPC-06:Nobelpharma

14.3. CRV-101: GC Pharma

14.4. EG-HZ: EyeGene

15. Herpes Zoster 7 Major Market Analysis

15.1. Key Findings

15.2. Herpes Zoster market Size in 7MM

16. Attribute analysis

17. The United States Market Outlook

17.1. United States Market Size

18. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

18.1. Germany

18.2. France

18.3. Italy

18.4. Spain

18.5. United Kingdom

19. Japan: Market Outlook

20. Access and reimbursement overview of Herpes Zoster

21. KOL Views

22. Market Drivers

23. Market Barriers

24. Appendix

25. DelveInsight Capabilities

26. Disclaimer

27. About DelveInsight

