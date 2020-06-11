Hunter Syndrome Market Insight, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Emerging and Marketed Therapies

DelveInsight’s “Hunter Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hunter Syndrome , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hunter Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

“Hunter syndrome occurs almost exclusively in males”

Hunter Syndrome, also known as Mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), I2S deficiency and Iduronate 2-sulfatase deficiency. It is an inherited disorder of carbohydrate metabolism that occurs almost exclusively in males. MPS II is caused by mutations in the IDS gene and is inherited in an X-linked manner. Females are generally unaffected carriers of this condition. As per National MPS Society, Hunter syndrome takes its name from Charles Hunter, the professor of medicine in Manitoba, Canada, who first described two brothers with the disease in 1917. MPS II has a wide range of symptoms that vary in severity and can be managed and treated with enzyme replacement therapies. There is no cure for MPS II and it affects 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 170,000 primarily males. It is characterized by distinctive facial features, a large head, hydrocephalus, enlargement of the liver and spleen (hepatosplenomegaly), umbilical or inguinal hernia, and hearing loss. Individuals with this condition may additionally have joint deformities and heart abnormalities involving the valves.

Drugs covered

JR-141 GC1111B or Hunterase RGX-121

And many others

The key players in Hunter Syndrome market are:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Green Cross Corporation Regenxbio Inc.

And many others

