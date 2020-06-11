Medical Tourism Market By Global Technology, Latest Development 2020 to 2023 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share and Forecast

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Medical Tourism Market in terms of Value and Volume (Number of Patients). The report assesses the market by Segments (Cardiology, Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics) and By Country (U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Germany, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Brazil, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India).

According to Analytics research report “Global Medical Tourism Market: Analysis by Type (Cardiology, Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), By Country (2018 Edition), By Country: World Market Review and Forecast to 2023 – By Country (U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Germany, UK, Czech Republic, Brazil, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India)” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 1.65 % during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of Cardiology witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increased prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, rise in adoption of medical tourism for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders etc. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global medical tourism market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include well developed healthcare infrastructure, surging number of well-trained medical professionals as well as wide number of hospitals under insurance coverage.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The report titled “Global Medical Tourism Market: Analysis by Segments (Cardiology, Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), By Country (2018 Edition), By Country: World Market Review and Forecast to 2023 – By Country (U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Germany, UK, Czech Republic, Brazil, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Medical Tourism Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global medical tourism.

Scope of the Report

Global Medical Tourism Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Medical Tourism Market – By Value, By Volume (Number of Patients) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Segment – Cardiology, Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics

Country Analysis – U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Germany, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Brazil, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Medical Tourism Market – By Value, By Volume (Number of Patients) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Segment – Cardiology, Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the market including – (key players)

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market

