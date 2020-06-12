Anti-Drone Market- Top Companies, Business Growth And Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2025

The global Anti-Drone Market was valued at USD 341.56 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2,670.25 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.67% from 2017 to 2025.

Due to increase in ant-social activities and security breach reasons, the market is expanding at a high CAGR. Drone security is a very crucial and critical reason, all over the globe, causing the market to grow.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008702

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased Security Breach Incidences By Unidentified Drones

1.2 Growingterrorist activities and Illicit acts

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Initial R&D Expenditure

2.2 Public Safety Concern

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Anti-Drone Market, by Technology:

1.1 Laser System

1.2 Traditional Kinetic System

1.3 Electronics System

View Source Of Related Reports:

Anti-Drone Market

Cryptocurrency Market

Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market

Telehealth Market

Salmon Market

5G Infrastructure Market

Business Intelligence Market

Knee and Hip Replacement Market

Smart Home Market

2. Global Anti-Drone Market, by Application:

2.1 Detection

2.2 Detection and Disruption

3. Global Anti-Drone Market, by Vertical:

3.1 Military and Defense

3.2 Commercial

3.2.1 Public Venues

3.2.2 Critical Infrastructure

3.2.3 Households

3.3 Homeland Security

4. Global Anti-Drone Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thales Group

2. Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

3. Lockheed Martin Corp.

4. Saab AB

5. Dedrone Inc.

6. Raytheon Co.

7. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

8. Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC

9. Droneshield Ltd.

10. Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008702

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Anti-Drone Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609