DelveInsight’s “Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Parkinson’s Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Some of the key facts of the report:-

The total diagnosed Parkinson’s Disease prevalent population in the 7MM is expected to rise to 3,284,084 in 2030, during the study period [2017–2030]. The highest diagnosed Parkinson’s Disease prevalent population was in the United States. Males are more prominent for developing Parkinson’s Disease in comparison to female. Primary Parkinsonism or Idiopathic Parkinson’s cases are prominent in comparison to Secondary or atypical parkinsonism.

Scope of the Report

The Parkinson’s Disease report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Parkinson’s Disease in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Parkinson’s Disease in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Parkinson’s Disease.

The report provides the segmentation of the Parkinson’s Disease epidemiology

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Parkinson’s Disease Parkinson’s Disease Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Parkinson’s Disease Treatment and Management

6.2. Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

