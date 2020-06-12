DelveInsight’s “Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Forecast to 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Postoperative Pain epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the report:-

The total Postoperative Pain market in the 7MM was estimated to be USD 1,067.82 Million in 2017.

2. The total diagnosed Postoperative Pain incident cases in 7MM was found to be 65,109,200 in 2017.

3. The total Postoperative Pain incident cases in Italy was found to be 1,707,860 cases in 2017.

4. The total number of surgical procedure cases of Postoperative Pain in Japan were found to be 15,168,346 cases in 2017.

Scope of the Report

The Postoperative Pain report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Postoperative Pain in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Postoperative Pain in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Postoperative Pain

The report provides the segmentation of the Postoperative Pain epidemiology

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Postoperative Pain Postoperative Pain: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Postoperative Pain Treatment and Management

6.2. Postoperative Pain Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

