(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Some of the key facts of the report:-

The diagnosed Retinitis Pigmentosa prevalent population in the 7MM was 253,420 in 2017.

The diagnosed prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa was 108,787 in the United States in 2017.

Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of 30,642 cases.

Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence in the 7MM

Males have a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence as compared to females, in all the 7MM countries, except Japan, wherein females occupy a larger patient pool than males.

Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence in the 7MM

A majority of the patients suffer with non-syndromic RP with 172,256 cases observed in the 7MM in 2017, while syndromic and systemic RP cases account for nearly one-fourth of the total Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic and Systemic RP in the 7MM

Among Syndromic and Systemic RP cases, Usher Syndrome and Bardet-Biedl syndrome are the most diagnosed prevalent subtypes of the disease.

Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic RP in the 7MM

The patients with sporadic non-syndromic RP are the highest contributors to the patient pool in the United States, while Autosomal recessive RP cases are more frequent in Spain.

Scope of the Report

The Retinitis Pigmentosa report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Retinitis Pigmentosa in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Sanfilippo Syndrome

The report provides the segmentation of the Retinitis Pigmentosa epidemiology

The Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Retinitis Pigmentosa Retinitis Pigmentosa Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment and Management

6.2. Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

