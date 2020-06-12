Schizophrenia Market Insight, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Emerging and Marketed Therapies

DelveInsight’s “Schizophrenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Schizophrenia , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Schizophrenia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

DelveInsight’s “Schizophrenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Schizophrenia , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Schizophrenia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Schizophrenia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Schizophrenia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Schizophrenia market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Schizophrenia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Key benefits of the report

1. Schizophrenia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Schizophrenia epidemiology and Schizophrenia market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Schizophrenia market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Schizophrenia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Schizophrenia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Schizophrenia market.

“Males have a higher estimated Schizophrenia prevalence in all age groups before age 55 and a lower prevalence after that. It was also found that diagnosed schizophrenia reached the highest estimated prevalence in males from age 46–55 years.”

Schizophrenia needs lifelong treatment, even when symptoms have lessened. The exact reason of schizophrenia is unknown, but some investigators have suggested that genetic, environmental, and social factors might be the reason to cause this disorder. For treatment management, psychosocial therapy, Rehabilitation, and Coordinated Specialty Care can help manage this condition. Schizophrenia emerging therapies are mainly focused on treatment for negative symptoms, which is a significant unmet need in the treatment of this disorder. Therefore, the launch of an emerging drug in the forecast period (2020–2030) will drive the market positively. As there is no better understanding of the underlying cause, Schizophrenia treatment is symptomatic and mainly focused on eliminating symptoms of the disease. The best Schizophrenia treatment is a combination of medication, psychological treatment and community support.

Drugs covered

1. Roluperidone

2. GWP42002/GWP42003

3. AVP-786

And many others

The key players in Schizophrenia market are:

1. Minerva Neurosciences

2. GW Pharmaceuticals

3. Avanir Pharmaceuticals

And many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT Analysis

4. Schizophrenia Market Overview at a Glance

5. Schizophrenia Disease Background and Overview

6. Schizophrenia Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Schizophrenia Country- Wise Epidemiology

7.1. United States

7.2. EU-5

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan

8. Schizophrenia Treatment & Medical Practices

9. Schizophrenia Marketed drugs

9.1 Aripiprazole (Otsuka)

9.2. Brexpiprazole (Otsuka)

10. Patient Journey

11. Schizophrenia Emerging Therapies

11.1. Roluperidone: Minerva Neurosciences

11.2. GWP42002/GWP42003: GW Pharmaceuticals

11.3. AVP-786 : Avanir Pharmaceuticals

12. Attribute Analysis

14.2. Germany

14.3. France

14.4. United Kingdom

14.5. Spain

14.6. Italy

14.7. Japan

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. Appendix

19. Schizophrenia Report Methodology

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight

