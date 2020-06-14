Water Purifier Market 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2023

Executive Summary

A comprehensive report has been prepared on the Global Water Purifiers Market using extensive primary research (industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research to provide valuable insights into the Global Water Purifiers Market for the period 2012-2016 as well as projections depicting where the Global Water Purifiers Market is expected to stand in the forecast period 2017-2022.

The Global Water Purifiers Market has been segmented on the basis of value (in billion USD), type (Reverse Osmosis, Ultra Filtration, Ultra Violet, Others), end user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), region (North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America), country (USA, Canada, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, KSA, UAE, Mexico, Brazil). During the period 2017-2022, the Global Flat Glass Market is projected to grow at CAGR 10.30% owing to the strong performance of markets in the Asia Pacific region. As Western markets have become increasingly saturated with limited room for expansion, the Global Water Purifiers Industry will have to increasingly rely upon the developing markets in the Asia Pacific and Latin America as well as capitalize upon the growing demand for desalination in Middle Eastern countries to ensure long term sustainable growth.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Potable water is becoming increasingly scarce not only due to rising consumption by a growing population but also because the unchecked discharge of sewage and industrial waste into surface water, declining ground water levels due to overexploitation, poor maintenance of drainage systems resulting in wastage of water due to leaks and contamination of water due to rusting of pipes which has resulted in a sharp decline in the quality of water that is supplied through public networks. As the quality of water continues to deteriorate, diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, dysentery etc have spread rapidly due to the consumption of contaminated water. In addition to making the water unfit for drinking and cooking, contamination of water limits its usefulness in irrigation, commercial activities and industrial operations adversely affecting economic productivity. As a result, residential households, commercial enterprises and industries are increasingly installing water purifiers to treat the contaminated water supply.

Several purifier types are available in the market which are capable of filtering the different impurities present in the water. RO purifiers which are becoming increasingly prominent in developing markets and the Middle East are capable of treating water with high salt and metal content making them ideal for treating highly contaminated water and sea water. UF purifiers are easy to use, use gravity instead of electricity to filter the water but are incapable of treating water that has a high total dissolved solids count. UV purifiers are fitted with a bulb that uses ultra violet radiation to halt the spread of illness causing microbes making it ideal for sanitation and sterilization purposes.

In addition to listing the prevailing and projected market conditions in prominent markets for water purifier demand in both the present and forecast periods respectively, factors that are driving the demand for water purifiers along with any potential challenges that may adversely impact water purifier sales have been mentioned to present a balanced assessment of the global water purifiers market. Emerging technologies and trends that are likely to impact the global water purifier industry in the future have been specified to enable investors to make sound decisions regarding potential investment opportunities in the long run. Based upon the findings of the research, strategies have been recommended regarding which markets and segments to target in order to ensure the safety of investments and continued profitability.

Scope of the Report

Global Water Purifiers Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Water Purifiers Market – Size and Growth

Analysis by Purifier Type- RO, UF, UV, Others

Analysis by End User- Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Regional Water Purifiers Market- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America; By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Water Purifiers Market – Size and Growth

Analysis by Purifier Type- RO, UF, UV, Others

Analysis by End User- Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Country Wise Water Purifiers Market- USA, Canada, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, KSA, UAE, Mexico, Brazil; By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Water Purifiers Market – Size and Growth

Analysis by Purifier Type- RO, UF, UV, Others

Analysis by End User- Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Constraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis

• Product Life Cycle

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Aquasana, Brita, Culligan, Veolia Water, BWT AG, Pentair Everpure, Ecowater Systems, 3M Purification CUNO, Eureka Forbes, Kent RO.

Customization of the Report

The report can be further customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional charges will be added for limited additional research.

