Cold Chain Logistics Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2025

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market was valued at USD 203.55 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 652.55 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Cold Chain Logistics?

Cold chain logistics consists of proper logistic planning of temperature sensitive products with the help of thermal and refrigerated packaging methods. This type of logistics is mainly applied to chilled and frozen foods to increase their self-life and maintain quality standard for the longer period of time. Furthermore, cold chains are necessary to avoid over capacity, reduction of transport bottlenecks during peak period, and for maintaining quality of the product. Cold chain logistics have major applications in biopharmaceuticals and food & beverage industry.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Rising governmental efforts for reducing wastage of food, increasing Consumer Demand for Perishable Foods and growing International Trade Due to Trade Liberalization have been driving the global cold chain logistics market. On the other hand, high Infrastructure Costs and lack of standardization might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Cold Chain Logistics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Cold Chain Logistics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Preferred Freezer Services Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corporation, Snowman Logistics Ltd, Burris Logistics Inc., AGRO Merchants Group LLC, and Kloosterboer Group B.V., and among others. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation, by Service

• Storage

• Transportation

• Value-added Services

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation, by Temperature

• Chilled

• Frozen

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation, by Application

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Dairy Products (Milk, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream, etc.)

• Pharmaceuticals (Includes Biopharma)

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Fish, Meat, and Seafood

• Processed Food

• Other

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

