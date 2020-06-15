Homeland Security And Public Safety Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?
The market is expected to grow from $431 Billion in 2018 to $606 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8%.
Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market [$B] – 2018, 2024
We are proud to publish the industry’s gold standard for Homeland Security & Public Safety market research reports. The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market 2019-2024: 8-Volume Mega-Report contains a thorough analysis of 16 vertical markets, 24 technology markets, 5 regional markets and 43 national markets, detailing 630 relevant sub-market aspects in total.
This 2,420-page market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global homeland security & public safety market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today’s strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073270
17 years have passed since 9/11, and the global Public Safety & Homeland Security market, technologies and industry are forecast to go through major shifts. New and maturing technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data & data analysis, smart sensors, AI-based cybersecurity, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication and AI based video analytics, will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.
Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Segmentation Vectors – 2019-2024 – 630 Sub-Markets
The Asian-Pacific & North American markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 50% of market share during the forecast period. Market analyses by country show that Saudi Arabia, UAE, the U.S.A and Israel are the leading markets in terms of market size per citizen.
View Source Of Related Reports:
Homeland Security And Public Safety Market
Explosives Detection Systems Market
Safe City Market
X-ray Security Screening System Market
VCA, ISR, Intelligent Video Surveillance And Video Analytics Market
Big Data And Data Analytics Market
Correctional Facilities Security Market
OSINT Market
Europe Homeland Security, Immigration Enforcement And Public Safety Market
Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Regional Market Shares [%]– 2017-2024
Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Regional Market Shares [%] – 2017-2024
National HLS Market Size Per Citizen 2018
National Homeland Security & Public Safety Markets by 2018 Market Size Per Citizen [$]
Request Sample Report from here:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073270
Why Buy this Report?
A. Questions answered in the 88 market reports include:
What is the market size and what are the trends of 88 markets & 630 sub-markets during 2017-2024?
What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
Who are the decision-makers?
What drives the customers to purchase security solutions and services?
What are the customers looking for?
What are the internal security technology & services trends?
What are the 88 markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
B. The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 6 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent, and the Global Homeland Security & Public Safety budget is analyzed and crosschecked via 6 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 24 Technology Market Reports Summaries:
Automatic Border Control (ABC)
Big Data for HLS and public safety
Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Mitigation
Biometrics
Border & Perimeter Barriers
C2/C4ISR Systems
Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection
Counter-IED Technologies
Cybersecurity
Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents
Electronic Fencing
Emergency Communication
Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)
Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber)
Intelligence Services IT
Intrusion Detection Systems
Metal Detectors
Non-Lethal Weapons
Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection
Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS
Video Analytics
Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics)
X-Ray Screening
By 16 Vertical Market Reports Summaries:
Aviation Security
Border Security
CBRN Security & Safety
Critical Infrastructure Protection
Diplomatic Corp. Security
Immigration Enforcement
Intelligence Agencies
Maritime Security
Mass Transportation Security
Natural Disasters Mitigation
Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)
Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)
Public Events Security
Safe City
Other Vertical Markets
By 43 National Markets:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Colombia
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of LATAM
UK
France
Netherlands
Belgium
Sweden
Denmark
Germany
Austria
Italy
Spain
Poland
Czech Republic
Russia
Rest of Europe
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Kuwait
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
India
China
South Korea
Japan
Australia
Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan
Pakistan
Taiwan
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
By 5 Regional Market Reports Summaries
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
Product Sales
Integration & Installation
Outsources Services
Planning & Consulting
Maintenance & Upgrades
By 10 Expenditure Markets:
Pre-purchase Consulting
Outsourced Planning
Software Based Products
Hardware Based Products
Installation
Integration & Commissioning
Post-Warranty Maintenance
Upgrades & Consumables
Outsourced Training
Other Expenditures
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:
Market drivers & inhibitors
Business opportunities
SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis
Business environment
The 2017-2024 market
D. The Homeland Market report includes the following 5 appendices:
Appendix A: National Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Background for 43 countries
Appendix B: Emerging Threats Facing the EU & USA
Appendix C: Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry
Appendix D: Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Products Standards
Appendix E: Abbreviations
E. The Market Analysis addresses over 320 global homeland security and public safety standards (including links).
F. The report provides updated extensive data of 118 leading homeland security and public safety vendors (including companies’ profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.):
3M
3i-MIND
3VR
3xLOGIC
ABB
Accenture
ACTi Corporation
ADT Security Services
AeroVironment Inc.
Agent Video Intelligence
Airbus Defence and Space
Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
ALPHAOPEN
Anixter
Aralia Systems
AT&T Inc.
Augusta Systems
Austal
Avigilon Corporation
Aware
Axis
AxxonSoft
Ayonix
BAE Systems
BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
BioLink Solutions
Boeing
Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
Bosch Security Systems
Bruker Corporation
BT
Camero
Cassidian
CelPlan
China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
Cisco Systems
Citilog
Cognitec Systems GmbH
Computer Network Limited (CNL)
Computer Sciences Corporation
CrossMatch
Diebold
DRS Technologies Inc.
DVTel
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Elsag Datamat
Emerson Electric
Ericsson
ESRI
FaceFirst
Finmeccanica SpA
Firetide
Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
G4S
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
General Dynamics Corporation
Getac Technology Corporation
Hanwha Techwin
Harris Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hexagon AB
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
IBM
IndigoVision
Intel Security
IntuVision Inc
iOmniscient
IPConfigure
IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
Iris ID Systems, Inc.
IriTech Inc.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
ISS
L-3 Security & Detection Systems
Leidos, Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
MACROSCOP
MDS
Mer group
Milestone Systems A/S
Mirasys
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
National Instruments
NEC Corporation
NICE Systems
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc.
ObjectVideo
Panasonic Corporation
Pelco
Pivot3
Proximex
QinetiQ Limited
Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
Raytheon
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Safran S.A.
Salient Sciences
Schneider Electric
SeeTec
Siemens
Smart China (Holdings) Limited
Smiths Detection Inc.
Sony Corp.
Speech Technology Center
Suprema Inc.
Synectics Plc
Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
Texas Instruments
Textron Inc.
Thales Group
Total Recall
Unisys Corporation
Verint
Vialogy LLC
Vigilant Technology
Zhejiang Dahua Technology
Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073270
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
- Homeland Security And Public Safety Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth? - June 15, 2020
- Online Food Delivery And Takeaway Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2024 - June 15, 2020
- Freshwater Trolling Fishing Reels Market Integration of Latest Technologies into Existent Offerings with Key Players, Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles and Forecasts 2026 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic - June 15, 2020