(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Surgical Site Infection Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Surgical Site Infection Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Surgical Site Infection (SSI) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), a surgical site infection (SSI) is an

infection that occurs after surgery in the part of the body where the surgery took place. Surgical site infections

can sometimes be superficial infections involving the skin only.

Besides, SSI can be more severe and can affect tissues under the skin, organs, or implanted material. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) categorized surgical site infection (SSI) into three types and given a specific definition of superficial incisional SSI, deep superficial SSI, and organ or space SSI.

Surgical Site Infection Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The SSI epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Surgical Site Infection epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Surgical Site Infection (SSI) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Surgical Site Infection Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Surgical Site Infection (SSI) epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Surgical Site Infection (SSI) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Surgical Site Infection (SSI) report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS OF THIS REPORT ARE-

According to Delveinsight, total SSI cases in the 7MM was estimated to be 1.1 million in 2017 and is

expected to grow by 2030.

expected to grow by 2030. Assessments by DelveInsight’s analysts reveal that the United States accounted for highest incident cases

of SSI as compared to EU5 countries and Japan.

of SSI as compared to EU5 countries and Japan. Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident cases of SSI with 204,225 cases in 2017 while

Italy had the lowest incidence.

Italy had the lowest incidence. Among the sub-types, superficial SSI had the maximum number of cases followed by organ/space and deep

SSI cases.

MAIN PLAYER ARE COVERED WHICH ARE GIVEN BELOW-

Destiny Pharma

PolyPid Co.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

DRUGS WHICH ARE USED THAT ALL ARE GIVEN BELOW-

XF-73

D-PLEX100

BTX-1801

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

3. Surgical Site Infection (SSI): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Treatment and Management

6.2. Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

