(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Surgical Site Infections Market

DelveInsight’s Surgical Site Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Surgical Site Infections (SSI), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Surgical Site Infections market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Surgical Site Infections market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Surgical Site Infections market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Surgical Site Infections (SSI) market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Surgical Site Infections treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), a surgical site infection (SSI) is an

infection that occurs after surgery in the part of the body where the surgery took place. Surgical site infections

can sometimes be superficial infections involving the skin only. Besides, SSI can be more severe and can affect tissues under the skin, organs, or implanted material. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) categorized surgical site infection (SSI) into three types and given a specific definition of superficial incisional SSI, deep superficial SSI, and organ or space SSI.

The Surgical Site Infections (SSI) epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Surgical Site Infections (SSI) patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Surgical Site Infections Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the Surgical Site Infections report encloses the detailed analysis of Surgical Site Infections (SSI) marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Surgical Site Infections (SSI) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Main highlights of this report are-

According to Delveinsight, total SSI cases in the 7MM was estimated to be 1.1 million in 2017 and is

expected to grow by 2030.

expected to grow by 2030. Assessments by DelveInsight’s analysts reveal that the United States accounted for highest incident cases

of SSI as compared to EU5 countries and Japan.

of SSI as compared to EU5 countries and Japan. Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident cases of SSI with 204,225 cases in 2017 while

Italy had the lowest incidence.

Italy had the lowest incidence. Among the sub-types, superficial SSI had the maximum number of cases followed by organ/space and deep

SSI cases.

Main player are covered which are given below-

Destiny Pharma

PolyPid Co.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Drugs which are used that all are given below-

XF-73

D-PLEX100

BTX-1801

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Surgical Site Infections (SSI)

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Surgical Site Infections (SSI)

4. Surgical Site Infections Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Surgical Site Infections (SSI): Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Treatment and Management

8.2. Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Treatment

11. Marketed Products

12. Emerging Therapies

13. Surgical Site Infections (SSI): Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Surgical Site Infections Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Surgical Site Infections (SSI)

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

