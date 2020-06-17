COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: Digital Signage Market During 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Digital Signage Market was valued at USD 19.64 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 37.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.53% from 2017 to 2025.

Digital signage refers to digital sign boards, billboards and similar display devices used for displaying visual information, most commonly in outdoor public areas. It is generally connected by a content management system or software that sends the display system the data to be displayed. Benefits of digital signage includes – enhances the learning experience, improves information dissemination, improves your image, improves safety, minimizes perceived wait time, and increase sales.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008784

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing interactivity capabilities of the digital signage systems

1.2 Improved panel size and brightness of displays for enhanced product advertisement and promotion

1.3 Rising demand for cloud-based software

1.4 Growing adoption of digital signage in the commercial sector

1.5 Cost-effectiveness of digital signage

1.6 Technological advancements in display technology

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Changing selling price of display panel

2.2 Equipments not suitable for all environmental conditions

2.3 Poor interoperability between devices

Market Segmentation:

The Global Digital Signage Market is segmented on the component, product, application, and region.

1. By Component:

1.1 Software

1.2 Hardware

1.3 Services

2. By Product:

2.1 Billboards

2.2 Sign Boards

2.3 Kiosks

2.4 Menu Boards

3. By Application:

3.1 Entertainment

3.2 Healthcare

3.3 Hospitality

3.4 Banking

3.5 Education

3.6 Retail

3.7 Corporate

3.8 Government

3.9 Transportation

View Source Of Related Reports:

Digital Signage Market

Corporate Training Market

Industry 4.0 Market And Technologies

U.S. Financial Services Cyber Security Market

Smart Home Market

Online Food Delivery And Takeaway Market

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Sharp Corporation

2. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

3. NEC Display Solutions Ltd

4. Scala Inc.

5. Omnivex Corporation

6. LG Display Co., Ltd.

7. Panasonic Corporation

8. Sony Corporation

9. Au Optronics Corporation

10. Planar Systems, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008784

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Digital Signage Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609