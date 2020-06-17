Essential Oils Market: Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis 2025

The global Essential Oils Market was valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.12 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Essential oils are concentrated hydrophobic liquids that contain volatile aroma compounds from plants. They are also known as oil of the plant from which they are extracted. They are extracted by distillation. They find increased application in food & beverages and personal care products.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications in aromatherapy

1.2 Growing demand for fragrances and flavors in food & beverages and personal care products

1.3 Growing consumer preference for natural products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Natural resource depletion

2.2 Availability of synthetic products

Market Segmentation:

The global Essential Oils Market is segmented on the basis of product, extraction method, application, and region.

1. Global Essential Oils Market, by Product:

1.1 Orange

1.2 Corn Mint

1.3 Eucalyptus

1.4 Citronella

1.5 Peppermint

1.6 Lemon

1.7 Clove Leaf

1.8 Lime

1.9 Spearmint

1.10 Others

2. Global Essential Oils Market, by Application:

2.1 Medical

2.2 Food & Beverages

2.3 Spa & Relaxation

2.4 Aromatherapy

2.5 Massage Oil

2.6 Personal Care

2.7 Cosmetics

2.8 Toiletries

2.9 Fragrances

2.9.1 Others

2.9.2 Cleaning & Home

2.9.3 Others

3. Global Essential Oils Market, by Extraction Method:

3.1 Distillation

3.2 Carbon Dioxide Extraction

3.3 Cold Press Extraction

3.4 Solvent Extraction

3.5 Other Extraction Methods

4. Global Essential Oils Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Biolandes SAS

2. doTerra

3. Essential Oils of New Zealand

4. Falcon Essential Oils

5. Farotti Srl

6. Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

7. H. Reynaud & Fils (HRF)

8. India Essential Oils

9. Moksha Lifestyle Products

10. Rocky Mountain Essential Oils

11. Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC)

12. The Lebermuth Company

13. Ungerer Limited

14. Young Living Essential Oils

15. West India Spices, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Essential Oils Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

