Metal Chelates Market 2020 Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

Global Metal Chelates Market

By Crop type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses), By Mode of Application (Fertigation, Soil, Foliar), By Type (Primary nutrients, secondary nutrients, micro nutrients), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Metal Chelates Market was valued at USD 387.0 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 799.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.40% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Metal Chelates Market

Medicated Feed Additives Market

Meat Processing Equipment Market

Kombucha Market

Insecticides Market

Insect Pest Control Market

Industrial Starch Market

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Hybrid Seeds Market

Metal chelate is a compound where a metal ion is bonded to an anion. Synthetic iron chelates are majorly used to feed iron starving crops. Metal Chelate are mostly used in the agriculture industry as fertilizers. They are also used as soil additives for healthy plant growth. They also maintain the balance of salts and micro-nutrients inside the soil. The Chelation process is also used in the health care industry, in MRI scanners and in procedures where they have to remove some kind of metal from the body.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059071

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing awareness about deficiencies in crops.

1.2 High demand of yield from crop production.

1.3 Bad soil quality.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Major impact of Non-Biodegradable Metal Chelates.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Metal Chelates Market is segmented on the basis of crop type, Mode of Application, Type and Region.

1. By Crop type:

1.1 Fruits & Vegetables

1.2 Cereals & Grains

1.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.4 Other Crops

2. By Mode of Application:

2.1 Fertigation

2.2 Soil

2.3 Foliar

2.4 Others

3. By Type:

3.1 Secondary Nutrients

3.2 Primary Nutrients

3.3 Micronutrients

3.4 Other Nutrients

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Syngenta AG

3. Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

4. Van Iperen International

5. Protex International

6. Akzo Nobel N.V.

7. Nufarm Limited

8. Aries Agro Limited

9. Valagro SPA

10. Deretil Agronutritional

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059071

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Metal Chelates Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609