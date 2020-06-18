Beta Thalassemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Beta Thalassemia Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Beta-thalassemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Beta-thalassemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Beta-thalassemia (β-thal) is a blood-related disorder and occurs when the body cannot make enough of the protein called hemoglobin (present in red blood cells; RBCs). Due to the lack of hemoglobin in RBCs, they cannot function properly and persist for shorter periods. It occurs due to mutations in the HBB gene on chromosome 11, also inherited in an autosomal, recessive fashion. The severity of the disease depends on the nature of the mutation and the presence of mutations in one or both alleles.

Sex-related bias is generally not apparent in β-thal. There are three different types of β-thalassemia; β-thal minor, β-thal intermediate and β-thal major. Other than these, there are some more classes viz; Hemoglobin E β-thal, Sickle β-thal, Hemoglobin C – β-thal, Hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin (HPFH) associated with β-thal, Dominant β-thal, Trichothiodystrophy (TTD) and X-linked thrombocytopenia with thalassemia (XLTT).

Click Here For Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/beta-thalassemia-b-thal-epidemiology-forecast

Beta-thalassemia Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Beta-thalassemia epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Beta-thalassemia epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Beta-thalassemia Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Beta-thalassemia report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Beta-thalassemia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns The Beta-thalassemia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal)

The report provides the segmentation of the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) epidemiology

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS OF THIS REPORT ARE-

According to the Delveinsight, total prevalent population of Beta-thalassemia in 6MM was 14,191 in 2017.

The total prevalent cases for Beta-thalassemia were highest in Italy followed by the United States and Germany. Spain accounted for least number of prevalent cases among the 6 MM as per Delveinsight estimates.

Endocrine complications and Osteoporosis was found in majority of patients with Beta Thalassemia. As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the trend would remain the same during the forecast period (2020-2030)

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Beta Thalassemia, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain).

According to analysts at Delveinsight, among EU5 countries, Italy had the highest market size with USD 77.6 million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size of Beta Thalassemia with USD 2.2 million in 2017

MAIN PLAYER ARE COVERED WHICH ARE GIVEN BELOW-

BlueBird Bio Co.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Acceleron Pharma

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Vifor Pharma

EmeraMed

and others

DRUGS WHICH ARE USED THAT ALL ARE GIVEN BELOW-

Desferal

Exjade

Ferripo(deferiprone)

ACE-536

LentiGlobin BB305

PTG300

ACE-011 (Sotatercept)

and others

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal)

3. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Treatment and Management

6.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

Reasons to buy this report

The Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) population by its epidemiology

The Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Related Reports

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight