Beta-thalassemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Beta-thalassemia Market

DelveInsight’s Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Beta-thalassemia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Beta-thalassemia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Beta-thalassemia market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Beta-thalassemia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Beta-thalassemia (β-thal) is a blood-related disorder and occurs when the body cannot make enough of the protein called hemoglobin (present in red blood cells; RBCs). Due to the lack of hemoglobin in RBCs, they cannot function properly and persist for shorter periods. It occurs due to mutations in the HBB gene on chromosome 11, also inherited in an autosomal, recessive fashion. The severity of the disease depends on the nature of the mutation and the presence of mutations in one or both alleles.

Sex-related bias is generally not apparent in β-thal. There are three different types of β-thalassemia; β-thal minor, β-thal intermediate and β-thal major. Other than these, there are some more classes viz; Hemoglobin E β-thal, Sickle β-thal, Hemoglobin C – β-thal, Hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin (HPFH) associated with β-thal, Dominant β-thal, Trichothiodystrophy (TTD) and X-linked thrombocytopenia with thalassemia (XLTT).

Drug chapter segment of the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) report encloses the detailed analysis of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

The Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Beta-thalassemia market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight. According to DelveInsight, Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market.

Main highlights of this report are-

According to the Delveinsight, total prevalent population of Beta-thalassemia in 6MM was 14,191 in 2017.

The total prevalent cases for Beta-thalassemia were highest in Italy followed by the United States and Germany. Spain accounted for least number of prevalent cases among the 6 MM as per Delveinsight estimates.

Endocrine complications and Osteoporosis was found in majority of patients with Beta Thalassemia. As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the trend would remain the same during the forecast period (2020-2030)

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Beta Thalassemia, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain).

According to analysts at Delveinsight, among EU5 countries, Italy had the highest market size with USD 77.6 million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size of Beta Thalassemia with USD 2.2 million in 2017

Main player are covered which are given below-

BlueBird Bio Co.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Acceleron Pharma

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Vifor Pharma

EmeraMed

and others

Drugs which are used that all are given below-

Desferal

Exjade

Ferripo(deferiprone)

ACE-536

LentiGlobin BB305

PTG300

ACE-011 (Sotatercept)

and others

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal)

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Beta-thalassemia (B-thal)

4. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal): Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal): Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Treatment and Management

8.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

13. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal): Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal)

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

