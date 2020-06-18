Beta-thalassemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030
DelveInsight’s Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Beta-thalassemia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Beta-thalassemia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Beta-thalassemia market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Beta-thalassemia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Beta-thalassemia (β-thal) is a blood-related disorder and occurs when the body cannot make enough of the protein called hemoglobin (present in red blood cells; RBCs). Due to the lack of hemoglobin in RBCs, they cannot function properly and persist for shorter periods. It occurs due to mutations in the HBB gene on chromosome 11, also inherited in an autosomal, recessive fashion. The severity of the disease depends on the nature of the mutation and the presence of mutations in one or both alleles.
Sex-related bias is generally not apparent in β-thal. There are three different types of β-thalassemia; β-thal minor, β-thal intermediate and β-thal major. Other than these, there are some more classes viz; Hemoglobin E β-thal, Sickle β-thal, Hemoglobin C – β-thal, Hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin (HPFH) associated with β-thal, Dominant β-thal, Trichothiodystrophy (TTD) and X-linked thrombocytopenia with thalassemia (XLTT).
Beta-thalassemia Market Drug Chapters
Drug chapter segment of the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) report encloses the detailed analysis of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
Beta-thalassemia Market Outlook
The Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.
This segment gives a thorough detail of Beta-thalassemia market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight. According to DelveInsight, Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.
Scope of the Report
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market.
Main highlights of this report are-
- According to the Delveinsight, total prevalent population of Beta-thalassemia in 6MM was 14,191 in 2017.
- The total prevalent cases for Beta-thalassemia were highest in Italy followed by the United States and Germany. Spain accounted for least number of prevalent cases among the 6 MM as per Delveinsight estimates.
- Endocrine complications and Osteoporosis was found in majority of patients with Beta Thalassemia. As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the trend would remain the same during the forecast period (2020-2030)
- The United States accounts for the largest market size of Beta Thalassemia, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain).
- According to analysts at Delveinsight, among EU5 countries, Italy had the highest market size with USD 77.6 million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size of Beta Thalassemia with USD 2.2 million in 2017
Main player are covered which are given below-
- BlueBird Bio Co.
- Protagonist Therapeutics
- Acceleron Pharma
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Vifor Pharma
- EmeraMed
- and others
Drugs which are used that all are given below-
- Desferal
- Exjade
- Ferripo(deferiprone)
- ACE-536
- LentiGlobin BB305
- PTG300
- ACE-011 (Sotatercept)
- and others
Table of content
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal)
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Beta-thalassemia (B-thal)
4. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal): Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
5. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal): Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
6. Patient Journey
7. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Treatment and Management
8.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Treatment Algorithm
9. Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Treatment
11. Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Drug Name: Company Name
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial
12. Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Drug Name: Company Name
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
13. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal): Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.3.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Market Size
15.4.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.5.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.6.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.7.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Market Size by Therapies in Japan
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal)
17. KOL Views
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight
