Feed Preservatives Market Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

Global Feed Preservatives Market

By Type (Mold Inhibitors,Feed Acidifiers, Feed Antioxidant), By feed type (Compound Feed, Feed Meal, Feed Premix), By Livestock (Aquaculture, Poultry, Swine), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World)

Market Overview:

The Global Feed Preservatives Market was valued at USD 1.00 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Changing of consumer tastes is affecting the food and beverage industry. Consumers demand healthy and hygienic food items which can stay for a longer duration without any harm. There has been major growth in convenience and food products among corporates and students all over the world. Meat industries use natural preservatives for maintaining the quality of food so that it can stay longer and fresh. Food preservatives keeps products away from micro-organisms but reduces the freshness of the items.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Regular improvements in food quality.

1.2 High needs for feed storage.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Low profits for end products.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Feed Preservatives Market is segmented on basis of type, feed type, Livestock and Region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Mold Inhibitors

1.1.1 Natamycin

1.1.2 Propionates

1.1.3 Benzoates

1.2 Feed Acidifiers

1.2.1 Sorbic Acid

1.2.2 Propionic Acid

1.2.3 Lactic Acid

1.2.4 Formic Acid

1.2.5 Other Acidifiers

1.3 Feed Antioxidant

1.3.1 Feed Antioxidant

1.3.2 BHA

1.3.3 BHT

1.4 Anticaking Agents

2. By Feed Type:

2.1 Compound Feed

2.2 Feed Meal

2.3 Feed Premix

2.4 Silage

2.5 Other Feed Types

3. By Livestock:

3.1 Poultry

3.2 Aquaculture

3.3 Swine

3.4 Cattle

3.5 Other Livestock

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Nutreco N.V

3. Perstorp Holding AB

4. Biomin Holding GmbH

5. Impextraco NV

6. E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

7. Alltech, Inc.

8. Novus International, Inc.

9. Cargill, Inc.

10. Kemin Industries, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

