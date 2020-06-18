Nutraceutical Ingredients Market By Global Technology, Latest Development 2020 to 2025 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share and Forecast

The global Nutraceutical Ingredients market was valued at USD 29.87 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 56.31 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Nutraceuticals are experiencing huge demand owing to the growing trend of self nutrition. The rising health awareness among the population is a major market drivers for nutraceutical. The growing demand for nutraceuticals is having a positive impact on market demand for nutraceutical ingredients. The growing concerns regarding regulations about ingredients used in the manufacturing of these products is expected to have a negative impact on market demand.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth in life expectancy & health consciousness among consumers

1.2 Increase in applications of nutraceutical ingredients

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High costs involved in R & D activities

Market Segmentation:

The global Nutraceutical Ingredients market is segmented on the product, application, health benefit, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Proteins and Amino acids

1.2 Prebiotics

1.3 Probiotics

1.4 Minerals

1.5 Carotenoids

1.6 Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates

1.7 Vitamins

1.8 Omega-3 Fatty Acids

1.9 Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts

1.10 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Animal Nutrition

2.2 Dietary Supplements

2.3 Functional Beverages

2.4 Functional Foods

2.5 Personal Care

2.6 Animal Nutrition

3. By Health Benefit:

3.1 Heart Health

3.2 Gut Health

3.3 Bone Health

3.4 Nutrition

3.5 Immunity

3.6 Weight Management

3.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Ajinomoto Inc.

2. Cargill

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. BASF SE

5. Associated British Foods

6. Ingreidon

7. Koninjklike DSM NV

8. Arla Foods

9. Tate and Lyle PLC

10. EI Du Pont De Nemours

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Nutraceutical Ingredients market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

