(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Postoperative Pain Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Postoperative Pain epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Postoperative pain is a normal response to surgical intervention and is a cause of delayed recovery and discharge

after surgery or any other operative procedure, which also leads to increased risk of wound infection. Untreated

pain led to reduced patient satisfaction and increased morbidity and mortality and places a burden on patient

finances. It usually lasts less than 3–6 months, and it is directly related to soft tissue damage, and it gradually

resolves as the injured tissues heal.

Postsurgical pain occurs secondary to inflammation from tissue trauma or direct nerve injury and can be classified as nociceptive or neuropathic. Tissue trauma releases local inflammatory mediators, which can produce

hyperalgesia (increased sensitivity to stimuli in the area surrounding an injury) or allodynia (misperception of pain

to no noxious stimuli). There are four basic components for postoperative pain, sensory-discriminiative

component, affective (emotional) component, vegetative (autonomic) component, and motor component.

Factors that cause the increment in the pain are location, type, and duration of the surgical procedure, type and

extent of the incision and surgical trauma, pain management before and after the surgical procedure and others.

Click Here For Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/postoperative-pain-epidemiology-forecast

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Postoperative Pain epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Postoperative Pain epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Postoperative Pain epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Postoperative Pain Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Postoperative Pain epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Postoperative Pain epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Postoperative Pain report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS OF THIS REPORT ARE-

According to the study conducted by Richebé et al. (2018), more than 100 million people in the US and

Europe, and 312 million worldwide undergo surgical procedures each year. The number of surgical

procedures increased by 34% between 2004 and 2012. There are 20–56% of patients develop chronic

pain after surgery.

Europe, and 312 million worldwide undergo surgical procedures each year. The number of surgical procedures increased by 34% between 2004 and 2012. There are 20–56% of patients develop chronic pain after surgery. The persistent postoperative pain occurs till 12 months after surgery, the incidence

of moderate-to-severe persistent postoperative pain was 11.8%, the incidence of severe pain was 2.2%,

and signs of neuropathic pain were recorded in 35.4–57.1% of patients with persistent postoperative

pains.

of moderate-to-severe persistent postoperative pain was 11.8%, the incidence of severe pain was 2.2%, and signs of neuropathic pain were recorded in 35.4–57.1% of patients with persistent postoperative pains. Wang et al. (2016) conducted a study titled “Postoperative pain experiences in Chinese adult patients

after thoracotomy and video-assisted thoracic surgery” which stated that moderate to severe pain was

observed while coughing and moving was reported in over 85% during hospitalization, and a significant

difference in pain was found between those undergoing a thoracotomy (61%) and those having video

assisted surgery (34%).

after thoracotomy and video-assisted thoracic surgery” which stated that moderate to severe pain was observed while coughing and moving was reported in over 85% during hospitalization, and a significant difference in pain was found between those undergoing a thoracotomy (61%) and those having video assisted surgery (34%). In a cross sectional study (n=97) reported moderate and severe (worst) pain

existed in 80% of Chinese patients during the first six postoperative days after an open thoracotomy

with extreme interference with daily activities. Two weeks after surgery, 62.1% of the patients who were

still hospitalized reported moderate to severe pain.

existed in 80% of Chinese patients during the first six postoperative days after an open thoracotomy with extreme interference with daily activities. Two weeks after surgery, 62.1% of the patients who were still hospitalized reported moderate to severe pain. As per DelveInsight, in 2017, it is estimated that the severity-specific incident cases of postoperative

pain in France were 1,194,644, 1,439,003, and 828,105 in mild, moderate, and severe cases.

MAIN PLAYER ARE COVERED WHICH ARE GIVEN BELOW-

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Menarini Group

Trevena

Heron Therapeutics

Neumentum Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Co.

DRUGS WHICH ARE USED THAT ALL ARE GIVEN BELOW-

Zalviso

Maxlgesk

Dsuvia/Dzuveo(Sufentanil)

Dexketoprofen Tramadol

Olinvo

HTX-011

CR845/Difelikefalin

NTM-001

PF-05089771

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Postoperative Pain

3. Postoperative Pain: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Postoperative Pain Treatment and Management

6.2. Postoperative Pain Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

Main reasons- why should buy this report?

The Postoperative Pain Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Postoperative Pain market

Quantify patient populations in the global Postoperative Pain market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Postoperative Pain therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Postoperative Pain population by its epidemiology

The Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Related Reports

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight