DelveInsight’s Postoperative Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Postoperative Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Postoperative Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Postoperative Pain market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Postoperative Pain market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Postoperative Pain market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Postoperative Pain treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Postoperative pain is a normal response to surgical intervention and is a cause of delayed recovery and discharge

after surgery or any other operative procedure, which also leads to increased risk of wound infection. Untreated

pain led to reduced patient satisfaction and increased morbidity and mortality and places a burden on patient

finances. It usually lasts less than 3–6 months, and it is directly related to soft tissue damage, and it gradually

resolves as the injured tissues heal.

Postsurgical pain occurs secondary to inflammation from tissue trauma or direct nerve injury and can be classified as nociceptive or neuropathic. Tissue trauma releases local inflammatory mediators, which can produce

hyperalgesia (increased sensitivity to stimuli in the area surrounding an injury) or allodynia (misperception of pain

to no noxious stimuli). There are four basic components for postoperative pain, sensory-discriminiative

component, affective (emotional) component, vegetative (autonomic) component, and motor component.

Factors that cause the increment in the pain are location, type, and duration of the surgical procedure, type and

extent of the incision and surgical trauma, pain management before and after the surgical procedure and others.

Postoperative Pain Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the Postoperative Pain report encloses the detailed analysis of Postoperative Pain marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Postoperative Pain clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Postoperative Pain Market Outlook

The Postoperative Pain market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Postoperative Pain market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Postoperative Pain market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, Postoperative Pain market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030

Main highlights of this report are-

According to the study conducted by Richebé et al. (2018), more than 100 million people in the US and

Europe, and 312 million worldwide undergo surgical procedures each year. The number of surgical

procedures increased by 34% between 2004 and 2012. There are 20–56% of patients develop chronic

pain after surgery.

Europe, and 312 million worldwide undergo surgical procedures each year. The number of surgical procedures increased by 34% between 2004 and 2012. There are 20–56% of patients develop chronic pain after surgery. The persistent postoperative pain occurs till 12 months after surgery, the incidence

of moderate-to-severe persistent postoperative pain was 11.8%, the incidence of severe pain was 2.2%,

and signs of neuropathic pain were recorded in 35.4–57.1% of patients with persistent postoperative

pains.

Wang et al. (2016) conducted a study titled "Postoperative pain experiences in Chinese adult patients after thoracotomy and video-assisted thoracic surgery" which stated that moderate to severe pain was observed while coughing and moving was reported in over 85% during hospitalization, and a significant difference in pain was found between those undergoing a thoracotomy (61%) and those having video assisted surgery (34%).

after thoracotomy and video-assisted thoracic surgery” which stated that moderate to severe pain was

observed while coughing and moving was reported in over 85% during hospitalization, and a significant

difference in pain was found between those undergoing a thoracotomy (61%) and those having video

assisted surgery (34%).

In a cross sectional study (n=97) reported moderate and severe (worst) pain existed in 80% of Chinese patients during the first six postoperative days after an open thoracotomy with extreme interference with daily activities. Two weeks after surgery, 62.1% of the patients who were still hospitalized reported moderate to severe pain.

existed in 80% of Chinese patients during the first six postoperative days after an open thoracotomy

with extreme interference with daily activities. Two weeks after surgery, 62.1% of the patients who were

still hospitalized reported moderate to severe pain.

As per DelveInsight, in 2017, it is estimated that the severity-specific incident cases of postoperative pain in France were 1,194,644, 1,439,003, and 828,105 in mild, moderate, and severe cases.

pain in France were 1,194,644, 1,439,003, and 828,105 in mild, moderate, and severe cases.

