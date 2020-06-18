(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Postoperative Pain Pipeline

Postoperative Pain Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Postoperative Pain market. A detailed picture of the Postoperative Pain pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Postoperative Pain treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Postoperative Pain commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Postoperative Pain pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Postoperative Pain collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Postoperative pain is a normal response to surgical intervention and is a cause of delayed recovery and discharge after surgery or any other operative procedure, which also leads to increased risk of wound infection. Untreated pain led to reduced patient satisfaction and increased morbidity and mortality and places a burden on patient finances. It usually lasts less than 3–6 months, and it is directly related to soft tissue damage, and it gradually resolves as the injured tissues heal.

Postsurgical pain occurs secondary to inflammation from tissue trauma or direct nerve injury and can be classified as nociceptive or neuropathic. Tissue trauma releases local inflammatory mediators, which can produce hyperalgesia (increased sensitivity to stimuli in the area surrounding an injury) or allodynia (misperception of pain to no noxious stimuli). There are four basic components for postoperative pain, sensory-discriminiative component, affective (emotional) component, vegetative (autonomic) component, and motor component.

Factors that cause the increment in the pain are location, type, and duration of the surgical procedure, type and extent of the incision and surgical trauma, pain management before and after the surgical procedure and others.

Postoperative Pain of pipeline development activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Postoperative Pain with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Postoperative Pain treatment.

treatment. Postoperative Pain key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Postoperative Pain market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Postoperative Pain Analytical Perspective by DelveInsight

In-depth Postoperative Pain Commercial Assessment of products

This report provides a comprehensive commercial assessment of therapeutic drugs that have been included, which comprises of collaborations, licensing, and acquisition deal value trends. The report also covers company-company collaborations (licensing/partnering), company-academia collaborations, and acquisition analysis in both graphical and tabulated form in a detailed manner.

Postoperative Pain Clinical Assessment of products

The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.

Scope of the report

The Postoperative Pain report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Postoperative Pain across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages. It comprises of detailed profiles of Postoperative Pain therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details Detailed Postoperative Pain research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Postoperative Pain.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS OF THIS REPORT ARE-

According to the study conducted by Richebé et al. (2018), more than 100 million people in the US and Europe, and 312 million worldwide undergo surgical procedures each year. The number of surgical procedures increased by 34% between 2004 and 2012. There are 20–56% of patients develop chronic pain after surgery.

The persistent postoperative pain occurs till 12 months after surgery, the incidence of moderate-to-severe persistent postoperative pain was 11.8%, the incidence of severe pain was 2.2%, and signs of neuropathic pain were recorded in 35.4–57.1% of patients with persistent postoperative pains.

Wang et al. (2016) conducted a study titled “Postoperative pain experiences in Chinese adult patients after thoracotomy and video-assisted thoracic surgery” which stated that moderate to severe pain was observed while coughing and moving was reported in over 85% during hospitalization, and a significant difference in pain was found between those undergoing a thoracotomy (61%) and those having video assisted surgery (34%).

In a cross sectional study (n=97) reported moderate and severe (worst) pain existed in 80% of Chinese patients during the first six postoperative days after an open thoracotomy with extreme interference with daily activities. Two weeks after surgery, 62.1% of the patients who were still hospitalized reported moderate to severe pain.

As per DelveInsight, in 2017, it is estimated that the severity-specific incident cases of postoperative pain in France were 1,194,644, 1,439,003, and 828,105 in mild, moderate, and severe cases.

MAIN PLAYER ARE COVERED WHICH ARE GIVEN BELOW-

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Menarini Group

Trevena

Heron Therapeutics

Neumentum Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Co.

DRUGS WHICH ARE USED THAT ALL ARE GIVEN BELOW-

Zalviso

Maxlgesk

Dsuvia/Dzuveo(Sufentanil)

Dexketoprofen Tramadol

Olinvo

HTX-011

CR845/Difelikefalin

NTM-001

PF-05089771

1. Report Introduction

2. Postoperative Pain

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Postoperative Pain Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5. Pathophysiology

2.6. Postoperative Pain Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Postoperative Pain Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Postoperative Pain Treatment Guidelines

4. Postoperative Pain – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Postoperative Pain companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Postoperative Pain Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Postoperative Pain Acquisition Analysis

5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target

6. Postoperative Pain Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Postoperative Pain Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Postoperative Pain Discontinued Products

13. Postoperative Pain Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table

14. Postoperative Pain Key Companies

15. Postoperative Pain Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

17. Postoperative Pain Unmet Needs

18. Postoperative Pain Future Perspectives

19. Postoperative Pain Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

22. About Delveinsight

