DelveInsight’s Chagas Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Chagas Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Chagas Disease is an inflammatory, infectious disease caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi), which is transmitted to animals and people by insect vectors. Chagas disease is also referred to as American trypanosomiasis. In areas where Chagas disease is common, the main way is through vector borne transmission. The insect vectors are called triatomine bugs. These blood-sucking bugs get infected with T. cruzi by biting an infected animal or person. Once infected, the bugs pass the parasites in their feces. There are two phases of Chagas disease: the acute phase and the chronic phase. Both phases can be symptom free or life threatening.

Chagas Disease Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Chagas Disease epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Chagas Disease epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Chagas Disease epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Chagas Disease Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Chagas Disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Chagas Disease epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Chagas Disease report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Main highlights of this report are-

According to a study by Ellen M. Shelly et.al in Mexico, rates of Chagas disease were highest in adults aged 25–44 years (47.3%).

According to a review entitled “Globalization of Chagas Disease: A Growing Concern in Non-endemic Countries” in 2006 census data in Australia documented 80,522 Latin American immigrants from endemic countries residing in Australia. Of these, 3.8% were estimated to be infected and 618 in need of medical attention.

In a review article entitled “Prevalence of Chagas disease in Brazil: A systematic review and meta-analysis” the pooled prevalence of Chagas disease in Brazil ranged from 4.4% in the 1980’s to 2.4% after 2000. In general, prevalence was higher in advanced age groups. The highest prevalence of 17.7 was found in the >60 age group, while the lowest in the 0–9 year-olds.

According to a study conducted by Mario J. Olivera et.al, the overall prevalence of Chagas disease observed across the all studies was 2.0% in Columbia. Compared to younger age-groups, adults (> 15- year-olds) had the highest prevalence of 3.0%, while the lowest prevalence, 1.0%, was identified in the 0-15-year-olds.

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Chagas Disease

3. Chagas Disease: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Chagas Disease Treatment and Management

6.2. Chagas Disease Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

