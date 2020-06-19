Chagas Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030
(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Chagas Disease Market
DelveInsight’s Chagas Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chagas Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chagas Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Chagas Disease market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Chagas Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chagas Disease market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Chagas Disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Chagas Disease is an inflammatory, infectious disease caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi), which is transmitted to animals and people by insect vectors. Chagas disease is also referred to as American trypanosomiasis. In areas where Chagas disease is common, the main way is through vector borne transmission. The insect vectors are called triatomine bugs. These blood-sucking bugs get infected with T. cruzi by biting an infected animal or person. Once infected, the bugs pass the parasites in their feces. There are two phases of Chagas disease: the acute phase and the chronic phase. Both phases can be symptom free or life threatening.
Chagas Disease Disease Market Understanding and Treatment Algorithm
The DelveInsight Chagas Disease market report gives a thorough understanding of the Chagas Disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment.
Chagas Disease Market Drug Chapters
Drug chapter segment of the Chagas Disease report encloses the detailed analysis of Chagas Disease marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Chagas Disease clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
Scope of the Report
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Chagas Disease, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chagas Disease epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chagas Disease are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Chagas Disease market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Chagas Disease market.
Main highlights of this report are-
- According to a study by Ellen M. Shelly et.al in Mexico, rates of Chagas disease were highest in adults aged 25–44 years (47.3%).
- According to a review entitled “Globalization of Chagas Disease: A Growing Concern in Non-endemic Countries” in 2006 census data in Australia documented 80,522 Latin American immigrants from endemic countries residing in Australia. Of these, 3.8% were estimated to be infected and 618 in need of medical attention.
- In a review article entitled “Prevalence of Chagas disease in Brazil: A systematic review and meta-analysis” the pooled prevalence of Chagas disease in Brazil ranged from 4.4% in the 1980’s to 2.4% after 2000. In general, prevalence was higher in advanced age groups. The highest prevalence of 17.7 was found in the >60 age group, while the lowest in the 0–9 year-olds.
- According to a study conducted by Mario J. Olivera et.al, the overall prevalence of Chagas disease observed across the all studies was 2.0% in Columbia. Compared to younger age-groups, adults (> 15- year-olds) had the highest prevalence of 3.0%, while the lowest prevalence, 1.0%, was identified in the 0-15-year-olds.
Main player are covered which are given below-
- Exeltis Pharmaceuticals
- Bayer Co.
- Eisai Pharma Co.
Drugs which are used that all are given below-
- Benznidazole
- Nifurtimox
- E1224
