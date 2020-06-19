(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Chagas Disease Market

DelveInsight’s Chagas Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chagas Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chagas Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Chagas Disease market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Chagas Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chagas Disease market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Chagas Disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Chagas Disease is an inflammatory, infectious disease caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi), which is transmitted to animals and people by insect vectors. Chagas disease is also referred to as American trypanosomiasis. In areas where Chagas disease is common, the main way is through vector borne transmission. The insect vectors are called triatomine bugs. These blood-sucking bugs get infected with T. cruzi by biting an infected animal or person. Once infected, the bugs pass the parasites in their feces. There are two phases of Chagas disease: the acute phase and the chronic phase. Both phases can be symptom free or life threatening.

Chagas Disease Disease Market Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The DelveInsight Chagas Disease market report gives a thorough understanding of the Chagas Disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment.

Chagas Disease Market Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the Chagas Disease report encloses the detailed analysis of Chagas Disease marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Chagas Disease clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chagas Disease, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chagas Disease epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chagas Disease are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Chagas Disease market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Chagas Disease market.

Main highlights of this report are-

According to a study by Ellen M. Shelly et.al in Mexico, rates of Chagas disease were highest in adults aged 25–44 years (47.3%).

According to a review entitled “Globalization of Chagas Disease: A Growing Concern in Non-endemic Countries” in 2006 census data in Australia documented 80,522 Latin American immigrants from endemic countries residing in Australia. Of these, 3.8% were estimated to be infected and 618 in need of medical attention.

In a review article entitled “Prevalence of Chagas disease in Brazil: A systematic review and meta-analysis” the pooled prevalence of Chagas disease in Brazil ranged from 4.4% in the 1980’s to 2.4% after 2000. In general, prevalence was higher in advanced age groups. The highest prevalence of 17.7 was found in the >60 age group, while the lowest in the 0–9 year-olds.

According to a study conducted by Mario J. Olivera et.al, the overall prevalence of Chagas disease observed across the all studies was 2.0% in Columbia. Compared to younger age-groups, adults (> 15- year-olds) had the highest prevalence of 3.0%, while the lowest prevalence, 1.0%, was identified in the 0-15-year-olds.

Main player are covered which are given below-

Exeltis Pharmaceuticals

Bayer Co.

Eisai Pharma Co.

Drugs which are used that all are given below-

Benznidazole

Nifurtimox

E1224

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Chagas Disease

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Chagas Disease

4. Chagas Disease: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Chagas Disease Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Chagas Disease Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Chagas Disease: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Chagas Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Chagas Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Chagas Disease Treatment and Management

8.2. Chagas Disease Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Chagas Disease Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

13. Chagas Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Chagas Disease Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Chagas Disease Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Chagas Disease Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Chagas Disease Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Chagas Disease Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Chagas Disease Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Chagas Disease Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Chagas Disease Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Chagas Disease Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Chagas Disease Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Chagas Disease Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Chagas Disease Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Chagas Disease Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Chagas Disease Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Chagas Disease Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Chagas Disease Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chagas Disease

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

