DelveInsight's Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Oropharyngeal Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer. Patients with oropharyngeal cancer related to HPV tend to present earlier in life as compared to those with tobacco-associated oropharyngeal cancer. The primary tumor is often difficult to see, hidden within the folds of the throat (tongue-base and tonsil.). Early sign of oropharyngeal cancer often include lump in the neck. Besides this, patients often present or complain with lump or mass in the neck and back of the throat, difficulty or pain with swallowing, muffled voice, and pain in ear and throat may also appear.

Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Oropharyngeal Cancer epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Oropharyngeal Cancer epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Oropharyngeal Cancer epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Oropharyngeal Cancer Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The DelveInsight Oropharyngeal Cancer report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS OF THIS REPORT ARE-

As per the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER), approximately 1.2% of men and women will be diagnosed with oral

cavity and pharynx cancer at some point during their lifetime (based on 2015–2017 data).

cavity and pharynx cancer at some point during their lifetime (based on 2015–2017 data). According to the Stanford Medicine (US), Oropharyngeal Cancer cases typically are not diagnosed until the tumor metastasizes to

the neck.

the neck. As per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), approximately 70% of cancers of the oropharynx may be linked to

HPV.

HPV. As per Cancer.Net, the average age of diagnosis Oropharyngeal Cancer is 62. Moreover, near to 25% of cases occur in people

younger than 55. Nonetheless, these cancers are rare in children.

MAIN PLAYER ARE COVERED WHICH ARE GIVEN BELOW-

Monopar Therapeutics

ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

DRUGS WHICH ARE USED THAT ALL ARE GIVEN BELOW-

Validive

ISA101b plus cemiplimab

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Oropharyngeal Cancer

3. Oropharyngeal Cancer: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Treatment and Management

6.2. Oropharyngeal Cancer Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

Why should you buy this report?

The Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Oropharyngeal Cancer market

Quantify patient populations in the global Oropharyngeal Cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Oropharyngeal Cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Oropharyngeal Cancer population by its epidemiology

The Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

