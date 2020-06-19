(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Oropharyngeal Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Oropharyngeal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Oropharyngeal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Oropharyngeal Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Oropharyngeal Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Oropharyngeal Cancer market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Oropharyngeal Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer. Patients with oropharyngeal cancer related to HPV tend to present earlier in life as compared to those with tobacco-associated oropharyngeal cancer. The primary tumor is often difficult to see, hidden within the folds of the throat (tongue-base and tonsil.). Early sign of oropharyngeal cancer often include lump in the neck. Besides this, patients often present or complain with lump or mass in the neck and back of the throat, difficulty or pain with swallowing, muffled voice, and pain in ear and throat may also appear.

Click Here For Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/oropharyngeal-cancer-market

Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology

The Oropharyngeal Cancer epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Oropharyngeal Cancer patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Main highlights of this report are-

As per the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER), approximately 1.2% of men and women will be diagnosed with oral

cavity and pharynx cancer at some point during their lifetime (based on 2015–2017 data).

cavity and pharynx cancer at some point during their lifetime (based on 2015–2017 data). According to the Stanford Medicine (US), Oropharyngeal Cancer cases typically are not diagnosed until the tumor metastasizes to

the neck.

the neck. As per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), approximately 70% of cancers of the oropharynx may be linked to

HPV.

HPV. As per Cancer.Net, the average age of diagnosis Oropharyngeal Cancer is 62. Moreover, near to 25% of cases occur in people

younger than 55. Nonetheless, these cancers are rare in children.

Main player are covered which are given below-

Monopar Therapeutics

ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Drugs which are used that all are given below-

Validive

ISA101b plus cemiplimab

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Oropharyngeal Cancer

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Oropharyngeal Cancer

4. Oropharyngeal Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Oropharyngeal Cancer: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Treatment and Management

8.2. Oropharyngeal Cancer Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Oropharyngeal Cancer Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

13. Oropharyngeal Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Oropharyngeal Cancer Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Oropharyngeal Cancer Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Oropharyngeal Cancer

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

Main reason why should buy this report?

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Oropharyngeal Cancer market

To understand the future market competition in the Oropharyngeal Cancer market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Oropharyngeal Cancer in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Oropharyngeal Cancer market

To understand the future market competition in the Oropharyngeal Cancer market.

Related Reports

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight