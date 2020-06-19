Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030
DelveInsight’s Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Oropharyngeal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Oropharyngeal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Oropharyngeal Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Oropharyngeal Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Oropharyngeal Cancer market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Oropharyngeal Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer. Patients with oropharyngeal cancer related to HPV tend to present earlier in life as compared to those with tobacco-associated oropharyngeal cancer. The primary tumor is often difficult to see, hidden within the folds of the throat (tongue-base and tonsil.). Early sign of oropharyngeal cancer often include lump in the neck. Besides this, patients often present or complain with lump or mass in the neck and back of the throat, difficulty or pain with swallowing, muffled voice, and pain in ear and throat may also appear.
Oropharyngeal Cancer Epidemiology
The Oropharyngeal Cancer epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Oropharyngeal Cancer patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
Main highlights of this report are-
- As per the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER), approximately 1.2% of men and women will be diagnosed with oral
cavity and pharynx cancer at some point during their lifetime (based on 2015–2017 data).
- According to the Stanford Medicine (US), Oropharyngeal Cancer cases typically are not diagnosed until the tumor metastasizes to
the neck.
- As per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), approximately 70% of cancers of the oropharynx may be linked to
HPV.
- As per Cancer.Net, the average age of diagnosis Oropharyngeal Cancer is 62. Moreover, near to 25% of cases occur in people
younger than 55. Nonetheless, these cancers are rare in children.
Main player are covered which are given below-
- Monopar Therapeutics
- ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Drugs which are used that all are given below-
- Validive
- ISA101b plus cemiplimab
