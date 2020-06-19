Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020 Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline

Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Oropharyngeal Cancer market. A detailed picture of the Oropharyngeal Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Oropharyngeal Cancer treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Oropharyngeal Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Oropharyngeal Cancer pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Oropharyngeal Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer. Patients with oropharyngeal cancer related to HPV tend to present earlier in life as compared to those with tobacco-associated oropharyngeal cancer. The primary tumor is often difficult to see, hidden within the folds of the throat (tongue-base and tonsil.). Early sign of oropharyngeal cancer often include lump in the neck. Besides this, patients often present or complain with lump or mass in the neck and back of the throat, difficulty or pain with swallowing, muffled voice, and pain in ear and throat may also appear.

Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Oropharyngeal Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Oropharyngeal Cancer treatment.

treatment. Oropharyngeal Cancer key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Oropharyngeal Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Oropharyngeal Cancer Analytical Perspective by DelveInsight

In-depth Oropharyngeal Cancer Commercial Assessment of products

This report provides a comprehensive commercial assessment of therapeutic drugs that have been included, which comprises of collaborations, licensing, and acquisition deal value trends. The report also covers company-company collaborations (licensing/partnering), company-academia collaborations, and acquisition analysis in both graphical and tabulated form in a detailed manner.

Oropharyngeal Cancer Clinical Assessment of products

The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS OF THIS REPORT ARE-

As per the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER), approximately 1.2% of men and women will be diagnosed with oral

cavity and pharynx cancer at some point during their lifetime (based on 2015–2017 data).

cavity and pharynx cancer at some point during their lifetime (based on 2015–2017 data). According to the Stanford Medicine (US), Oropharyngeal Cancer cases typically are not diagnosed until the tumor metastasizes to

the neck.

the neck. As per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), approximately 70% of cancers of the oropharynx may be linked to

HPV.

HPV. As per Cancer.Net, the average age of diagnosis Oropharyngeal Cancer is 62. Moreover, near to 25% of cases occur in people

younger than 55. Nonetheless, these cancers are rare in children.

MAIN PLAYER ARE COVERED WHICH ARE GIVEN BELOW-

Monopar Therapeutics

ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

DRUGS WHICH ARE USED THAT ALL ARE GIVEN BELOW-

Validive

ISA101b plus cemiplimab

