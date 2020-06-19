Tunnel Detection And Underground Warfare Market Report 2020: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2022

The tunnel detection and underground warfare market is forecast to gorw in a very rapid pace. In recent conflicts (e.g. in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Gaza), while certain countries had overwhelming combat power, their adversaries resorted to a much more primitive combat strategy: the use of underground tunnel warfare. Prime examples include structures built by Al-Qaeda or the Taliban, tunnels by ISIS, Hamas attack tunnels, and the Hezbollah tunnel network.

The challenge posed by these terror tunnels and underground combat tactics is key for the emergence of transformational counter-terror technologies, including detection mechanisms and unmanned systems for tunnel warfare. The maturity and deployment of these technologies are projected to alter the asymmetric landscape of subterranean warfare into a symmetric encounter, and affect both border security and urban warfare tactics.

The challenge posed by these clandestine tunnels and underground structures is the key to the emergence of transformational counter-terror technologies and tactics. The maturity and deployment of these technologies are forecasted to alter the asymmetric landscape of subterranean warfare into a symmetric encounter.

Future subterranean warfare techno-tactics will be based on:

Fused Multi-Modal Multi-Sensor systems for clandestine tunnels & underground structures detection.

Proactive Subterranean Warfare, in which remotely controlled “Detect and Kill” subterranean robots will search, locate and destroy the adversary tunnels and buried structures.

These new developments will lead to a new era of Subterranean Warfare, in which armed forces and law enforcement agencies will employ a host of ever-changing technologies and tactics. This market report examines each dollar spent in the market, via two orthogonal money trails: by Technology, Solutions & Service Sectors and by Country-Region. Within these trails, the subterranean warfare market report is granulated into 15 technology, solution & service submarkets and 10 national/regional submarkets as shown below:

Subterranean Warfare (Tunnels & Underground Structures Detection and Subterranean Robots) Technologies: Global Market – 2015-2020

Questions answered in this 370-page report include:

What will the subterranean warfare market size and trends be during 2015-2020?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the Subterranean Warfare market?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the Subterranean Warfare technologies?

Where and what are the tunnel warfare market opportunities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key vendors?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

The subterranean warfare market report presents in 370 pages, 186 tables & figures, analysis of 17 current and pipeline solutions, services & technologies and 23 leading vendors. It is explicitly tailored for decision-makers in the fields of defense, homeland security and public safety industry, border security and other. The report details the subterranean warfare market, funding & legislation trends, and enables decision makers to identify business opportunities. It presents pipeline tunnel detection technologies, market size, drivers and inhibitors.

It also provides for each submarket 2014 data and analyses, and also projects the 2015-2020 subterranean warfare market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

2014-2020 market size data & forecasts, current & emerging technologies & services, key facts, sector background and analysis of the following 17 industry sectors:

In-Tunnel Scouting Robots

Ground Robots

“Seek and Kill” Attack-Robots

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Surface Seismic Systems

Borehole Passive Sensors (BPS)

Borehole Active Sensors (BAS)

Fiber Optic Sensors

Microgravity Detection Systems (MDS)

Resistive and MMWave Tomography

UGV Based Systems

Electromagnetic Systems (w/o GPR)

Testing & Evaluation

Civil Engineering Projects

Consulting Services

Planning & Training Outsourced Services

Gov. Funded R&D

2014-2020 subterranean warfare market size data & forecasts, key facts and techno-tactical-economic analysis of 10 countries and regions:

U.S.

Europe

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait

MEA (w/o Israel & Gulf States)

India

China

South Korea

R.O.W.

The report includes:

For readers who wish to acquire more information the report includes 9 in-depth appendices:

Appendix A: Illegal Narcotics Trade

Appendix B: Geophysical Site Interpretation

Appendix C: The U.S. Army Clandestine Tunnels Mitigation: FM-8 Guide

Appendix D: Assessment of the 2015 Global Geo-Political – Economic Status

Appendix E: Sub-Terrain Warfare In Future Asymmetric Warfare

Appendix F: Techno-Tactical Aspects of Subterranean Warfare

Appendix G: Techno-Tactical Outlook of the U.S. Border Tunnels Mitigation

Appendix H: Glossary

Appendix I: Acronyms & Abbreviations

Data on 23 companies operating in the subterranean warfare market (Profiles, Contact Information & Products):

Elbit Systems,

Elpam Electronics,

Advanced Geosciences, Inc. (AGI),

Allied Associates Geophysical Ltd.

CGG Canada Services Ltd,

Exploration Instruments LLC

Lockheed-Martin

Geogiga Technology Corporation

Geomar Software Inc.

Geometrics, Inc.

Geonics Ltd.

Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc

Interpex Ltd.

Mount Sopris Instruments

PetRos EiKon Incorporated

R. T. Clark Co. Inc.

Sensors & Software Inc.

Vista Clara Inc.

Zonge International, Inc.

Geomatrix Earth Science Ltd

Northwest Geophysics

Spotlight Geophysical Services

Quest Geo Solutions Limited

