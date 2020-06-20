5G Infrastructure Market: Opportunities, Challenges, and Vendor Landscape During 2025

The Global 5G Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 0.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.93 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 51.01% from 2017 to 2025.

5G is the upcoming fifth-generation wireless broadband technology based on the IEEE 802.11ac standard, which aims to increase data communication speeds by up to three times compared 4G. 5G operates with a 5Ghz signal and is set to offer speeds of up to 1 Gb/s for tens of connections or tens of Mb/s for tens of thousands of connections. Benefits of 5G infrastructure includes Ã¢â‚¬â€œ higher throughput, reduced latency, advanced management, high-motion mobility, improved security, new spectrum, new enabling technologies, universal applications support, expanding capabilities with IoT, enhanced business communications, and industry growth.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand from different business sectors

1.2 Emergence of IoT technology for 5G infrastructure

1.3 Rising demand for high-speed and large network coverage

1.4 Adoption of machine-to-machine communication in industries

1.5 Growing software implementation in communication network

1.6 Growing demand for mobile data services

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Complex technological designs

2.2 Inter-cell interference

2.3 Presence of Spectrum allocation delay

Market Segmentation:

The Global 5G Infrastructure Market is segmented on the core network technology, chipset type, communication infrastructure, application, and region.

1. Core Network Technology:

1.1 Fog Computing (FC)

1.2 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

1.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

1.4 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

2. By Chipset Type:

2.1 RFIC Chips

2.2 ASIC Chips

2.3 Field-Programmable Gate Array

2.4 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

2.5 Distributed Antenna System

3. By Communication Infrastructure:

3.1 Macro Cell

3.2 Small Cell

3.3 Radio Access Network

4. By Application:

4.1 Home Automation

4.2 Public Safety & Surveillance

4.3 Healthcare

4.4 Energy & Utilities

4.5 Industrial Automation

4.6 Automotive

4.7 Retail

4.8 Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructures

4.9 Consumer Electronics

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. AT&T

2. Intel

3. Ericsson

4. Samsung

5. Cavium

6. Qualcomm

7. Cisco Systems

8. LG Electronics

9. Macom Technology Solutions

10. Mediatek

11. NEC

12. Huawei

13. Qorvo

14. Fujitsu

15. Vmware Inc.

16. Juniper Networks

17. Verizon Communications

18. Nokia

19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global 5G Infrastructure Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

