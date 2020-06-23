(ALBANY, NY) DELVEINSIGHT LAUNCHED ITS NEW REPORT ON Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) in the 7MM was found to be 64,468 in 2017. Among all the countries, the estimates show a higher population of BPD in the United States in 2017.

Among the European 5 countries, the UK had the highest cases of BPD with 13,889 cases, followed by Spain and France, in 2017. On the other hand, Italy had the lowest cases in 2017. As per our estimates, Japan had 6,968 cases of BPD in 2017.

DelveInsight’s assessment based on the recent studies suggests that overall 69% of the cases belong to EU5 in 7 major markets for the study period, 2017.

Scope of the Report

The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

The report provides the segmentation of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia epidemiology.

The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

3. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment and Management

6.2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

