Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030
Albany, NY) DelveInsight launched its new report on Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market
DelveInsight’s Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market trend in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Key fact from the report
- As per DelveInsight estimates, the total cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) in the 7MM was found to be 64,468 in 2017. Among all the countries, the estimates show a higher population of BPD in the United States in 2017.
- Among the European 5 countries, the UK had the highest cases of BPD with 13,889 cases, followed by Spain and France, in 2017. On the other hand, Italy had the lowest cases in 2017. As per our estimates, Japan had 6,968 cases of BPD in 2017.
- DelveInsight’s assessment based on the recent studies suggests that overall 69% of the cases belong to EU5 in 7 major markets for the study period, 2017
Key benefits of the report
- Bronchopulmonary dysplasia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Bronchopulmonary dysplasia epidemiology and Bronchopulmonary dysplasia market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
- Bronchopulmonary dysplasia market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.
- Bronchopulmonary dysplasia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
- Bronchopulmonary dysplasia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends moulding and leading the Bronchopulmonary dysplasia market.
Major key players of the report
- Medipost Pharma Co
- Windtree Therapeutics
- Therabron Therapeutics
- Shire/Takeda
Name of drugs covered in the report
- Pneumostem
- Aerosurf
- CG100
- SHP607
Table of content
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
4. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia : Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
5. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia : Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
6. Patient Journey
7. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment and Management
8.2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment Algorithm
9. Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment
11. Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Drug Name: Company Name
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial
12. Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Drug Name: Company Name
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
13. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia : Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.3.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Market Size
15.4.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.5.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.6.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.7.1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Size by Therapies in Japan
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
17. KOL Views
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight
