(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Parkinson’s Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Parkinson’s disease in the 7MM expected to rise to 3,284,084 in 2030, during the study period [2017–2030]. Estimates show the highest diagnosed prevalent population of

Parkinson’s disease is in the United States followed by Japan. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, it has been observed that Primary Parkinsonism or Idiopathic Parkinson’s cases are more prominent in comparison to Secondary or atypical parkinsonism.

Scope of the Report

and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Parkinson’s Disease in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Parkinson’s Disease in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Parkinson’s Disease

The report provides the segmentation of the Parkinson’s Disease epidemiology.

Reasons to buy

The Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

will allow the user to – Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Parkinson’s Disease market

Quantify patient populations in the global Parkinson’s Disease market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Parkinson’s Disease therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Parkinson’s Disease population by its epidemiology

population by its epidemiology The Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Parkinson’s Disease

3. Parkinson’s Disease: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Parkinson’s Disease Treatment and Management

6.2. Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

