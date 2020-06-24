(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Parkinson’s Disease Market

DelveInsight’s Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Parkinson’s Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Parkinson’s Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Parkinson’s Disease market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Parkinson’s Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Parkinson’s Disease market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Parkinson’s Disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Parkinson’s disease in the 7MM expected to rise to 3,284,084 in 2030, during the study period [2017–2030]. Estimates show the highest diagnosed prevalent population of

Parkinson’s disease is in the United States followed by Japan. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, it has been observed that Primary Parkinsonism or Idiopathic Parkinson’s cases are more prominent in comparison to Secondary or atypical parkinsonism.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Abbvie Co.

Sunovion Co.

Kyowakirin Co.

Neurocrine Co.

Pharma TwoB Pharma Co.

Voyager Therapeutics

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Istradefyline (KW6002)

Opicapone

Gocovri

Xadago

Osmolex ER

Duopa

Rytary

Inbrija

Nuplazid

Apomorphine Infusion

Levodopa

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Parkinson’s Disease

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Parkinson’s Disease

4. Parkinson’s Disease: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Parkinson’s Disease Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Parkinson’s Disease Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Parkinson’s Disease: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Parkinson’s Disease Treatment and Management

8.2. Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Parkinson’s Disease Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

13. Parkinson’s Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Parkinson’s Disease Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Parkinson’s Disease Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Parkinson’s Disease Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Parkinson’s Disease Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Parkinson’s Disease Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Parkinson’s Disease Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Parkinson’s Disease Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Parkinson’s Disease Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Parkinson’s Disease Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Parkinson’s Disease Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Parkinson’s Disease Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Parkinson’s Disease Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Parkinson’s Disease Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Parkinson’s Disease Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Parkinson’s Disease Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Parkinson’s Disease Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Parkinson’s Disease

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

