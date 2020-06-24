Schizophrenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030
DelveInsight’s Schizophrenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Schizophrenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Schizophrenia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Schizophrenia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Schizophrenia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Schizophrenia market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Schizophrenia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT
- According to the world health organization, Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder affecting 20 million people worldwide. In addition, people with Schizophrenia are 2-3 times more likely to die early than the general population.
- According to “Divison of Mental Health and Prevention of Substance Abuse, WHO”, the point prevalence on adults ranges between 1 and 17 per 1000 population, one-year prevalence between 1 and 7.5 per 1000 and lifetime prevalence between 1 and 18 per 1000.
Major Key Players of the report
- Sunovion Pharma Co.
- Minerva Therapeutics Co.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Avanir Pharmaceuticals
- GVV Pharmaceuticals
- SyneuRx Co.
- Karuna Co.
NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT
- Roluperidone
- GWP42002
- AVP-786
Table of content
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Schizophrenia
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Schizophrenia
4. Schizophrenia Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Schizophrenia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Schizophrenia Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
5. Schizophrenia: Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
6. Patient Journey
7. Schizophrenia Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Schizophrenia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Schizophrenia Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. Schizophrenia Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. Schizophrenia Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. Schizophrenia Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. Schizophrenia Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. Schizophrenia Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. Schizophrenia Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Schizophrenia Treatment and Management
8.2. Schizophrenia Treatment Algorithm
9. Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Schizophrenia Treatment
11. Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Drug Name: Company Name
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial
12. Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Drug Name: Company Name
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
13. Schizophrenia: Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Schizophrenia Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Schizophrenia Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. Schizophrenia Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Schizophrenia Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.3.1. Schizophrenia Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. Schizophrenia Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Market Size
15.4.1. Schizophrenia Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. Schizophrenia Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.5.1. Schizophrenia Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. Schizophrenia Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.6.1. Schizophrenia Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. Schizophrenia Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.7.1. Schizophrenia Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. Schizophrenia Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. Schizophrenia Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. Schizophrenia Market Size by Therapies in Japan
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Schizophrenia
17. KOL Views
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight
