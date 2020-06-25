(Albany, US) DelveInsight ha s launched a new report on Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, there are approximately 400 known cases of LEMS in the United States. It is scarce in the pediatric population, with only 11 affected children reported in the literature.

According to the literature review, in 50% of the patients, LEMS is a paraneoplastic manifestation and is caused by small cell lung carcinoma (SCLC) (Nils Erik Gilhus)

The P-LEMS form is more frequent among men and occurs at a median age of 60 years while the presentation of A-LEMS is more balanced between males and females (Elrington GM et al.)

According to the epidemiologic studies of LEMS, the LEMS point prevalence was estimated to be 2.5 and 2.34 per million, with an incidence of 0.5, 0.4, and 0.2 per million (Wirtz PW et al., Somnier FE et al.)

Scope of the Report

The Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

The report provides the segmentation of the Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome epidemiology.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Jacobus Pharmaceuticals

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Firdapse

Ruzurgi

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

3. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Treatment and Management

6.2. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

