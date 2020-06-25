(Albany, US) DelveInsight ha s launched a new report on Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market

DelveInsight’s Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Download Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/lambert-eaton-myasthenic-syndrome-lems-market

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, there are approximately 400 known cases of LEMS in the United States. It is scarce in the pediatric population, with only 11 affected children reported in the literature.

According to the literature review, in 50% of the patients, LEMS is a paraneoplastic manifestation and is caused by small cell lung carcinoma (SCLC) (Nils Erik Gilhus)

The P-LEMS form is more frequent among men and occurs at a median age of 60 years while the presentation of A-LEMS is more balanced between males and females (Elrington GM et al.)

According to the epidemiologic studies of LEMS, the LEMS point prevalence was estimated to be 2.5 and 2.34 per million, with an incidence of 0.5, 0.4, and 0.2 per million (Wirtz PW et al., Somnier FE et al.)

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Jacobus Pharmaceuticals

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Firdapse

Ruzurgi

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS): Market Overview at a Glance (Base Case Scenario)

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of LEMS in 2017

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of LEMS in 2030

4. Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS): Market Overview at a Glance (Downside Scenario)

4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of LEMS in 2017

4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of LEMS in 2030

5. Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS): Disease Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Signs and Symptoms

5.3. Cause of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Pathophysiology Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

5.6. Pathogenesis

5.7. Clinical Manifestations

5.8. Diagnosis

5.9. Diagnostic Algorithm

6. Case Reports

6.1. Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Associated with Atypical Bronchopulmonary Carcinoid Tumor

6.2. A Case of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Associated with Atypical Bronchopulmonary Carcinoid Tumor

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Methodology

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in the 7MM

7.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in the 7MM

8. United States Epidemiology

8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.2. Total Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in the United States

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in the United States

8.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in the United States

8.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in the United States

8.6. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) by Malignancy in the United States

9. EU-5 Epidemiology

9.1. Germany

9.1.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Germany

9.1.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Germany

9.1.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Germany

9.1.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Germany

9.1.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) by Malignancy in Germany

9.2. France

9.2.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in France

9.2.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in France

9.2.3. Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in France

9.2.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in France

9.2.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) by Malignancy in France

9.3. Italy

9.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Italy

9.3.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Italy

9.3.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Italy

9.3.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Italy

9.3.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) by Malignancy in Italy

9.4. Spain

9.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Spain

9.4.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Spain

9.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Spain

9.4.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Spain

9.4.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) by Malignancy in Spain

9.5. United Kingdom

9.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in the United Kingdom

9.5.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in the United Kingdom

9.5.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of LEMS in the United Kingdom

9.5.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of LEMS in the United Kingdom

9.5.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of LEMS by Malignancy in the United Kingdom

10. Japan Epidemiology

10.1. Assumptions and Rationale

10.2. Total Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Japan

10.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Japan

10.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Japan

10.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in Japan

10.6. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) by Malignancy in Japan

11. Treatment

11.1. Treatment Guidelines

11.1.1. Italian recommendations for Lambert–Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) management

11.1.2. EFNS Guidelines: Guidelines for treatment of autoimmune neuromuscular transmission disorders

12. Unmet Needs

13. Marketed Drugs

13.1. Firdapse: Catalyst Pharmaceutical

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.1.3. Clinical Development

13.1.4. Clinical Trials Information

13.1.5. Safety and Efficacy

13.1.6. Product Profile

13.2. Ruzurgi: Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company Inc.

13.2.1. Product Description

13.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.2.3. Clinical Development

13.2.4. Clinical Trials Information

13.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

13.2.6. Product Profile

14. Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS): 7MM Market Analysis

14.1. Market Methodology

14.2. Key Findings

14.3. Market Size of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in 7MM (With Base Case Scenario)

14.4. Market Size of LEMS by Therapies in the 7MM (With Base Case Scenario)

14.5. Market Size of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in the 7MM (With Downside Scenario)

14.6. Market Size of LEMS by Therapies in the 7MM (With Downside Scenario)

15. Market Outlook: The United States

15.1. United States Market Size

15.1.1. Total Market size of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) (With Base Case Scenario)

15.1.2. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) Market by Therapies (With Base Case Scenario)

15.1.3. Total Market size of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) (With Downside Scenario)

15.1.4. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) Market by Therapies (With Downside Scenario)

16. Market Outlook: Europe

16.1. Germany

16.1.1. Total Market size of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS)

16.1.2. Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) Market by Therapies

16.2. France

16.2.1. Total Market size of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS)

16.2.2. Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) Market by Therapies

16.3. Italy

16.3.1. Total Market size of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS)

16.3.2. Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) Market by Therapies

16.4. Spain

16.4.1. Total Market size of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS)

16.4.2. Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) Market by Therapies

16.5. United Kingdom

16.5.1. Total Market size of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS)

16.5.2. Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) Market by Therapies

17. Market Outlook: Japan

17.1. Total Market size of Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS)

17.2. Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) Market by Therapies

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. SWOT Analysis

21. KOL Views

22. Reimbursement and market access

23. Appendix

23.1. Report Methodology

24. DelveInsight Capabilities

25. Disclaimer

26. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight