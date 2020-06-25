Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030
(Albany, US) DelveInsight ha s launched a new report on Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market
DelveInsight’s Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT
- According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, there are approximately 400 known cases of LEMS in the United States. It is scarce in the pediatric population, with only 11 affected children reported in the literature.
- According to the literature review, in 50% of the patients, LEMS is a paraneoplastic manifestation and is caused by small cell lung carcinoma (SCLC) (Nils Erik Gilhus)
- The P-LEMS form is more frequent among men and occurs at a median age of 60 years while the presentation of A-LEMS is more balanced between males and females (Elrington GM et al.)
- According to the epidemiologic studies of LEMS, the LEMS point prevalence was estimated to be 2.5 and 2.34 per million, with an incidence of 0.5, 0.4, and 0.2 per million (Wirtz PW et al., Somnier FE et al.)
MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
- Jacobus Pharmaceuticals
NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT
- Firdapse
- Ruzurgi
