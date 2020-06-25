(Albany, US) DelveInsight ha s launched a new report on TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted TRK Fusion Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Scope of the Report

The TRK Fusion Cancer report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of TRK Fusion Cancer in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of TRK Fusion Cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of TRK Fusion Cancer

The report provides the segmentation of the TRK Fusion Cancer epidemiology

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

As per a review by Vaishnavi et al. (2014) titled “TRKing Down an Old Oncogene in a New Era of Targeted Therapy,” the high-throughput next-generation sequencing techniques identified NTRK1, NTRK2, and NTRK3 gene rearrangements encoding novel oncogenic fusions in 19 different tumor types. The frequencies of NTRK1 gene fusion was identified in various cancers as lung adenocarcinoma, 3.3%; intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, 3.6%; colorectal cancer, 1.5%; papillary thyroid cancer, 12.3%; spitzoid

neoplasms, 16.4%; glioblastoma, 1.1‒2.5%; and sarcoma, 1%.

neoplasms, 16.4%; glioblastoma, 1.1‒2.5%; and sarcoma, 1%. NTRK2 gene fusion was identified in astrocytoma, 3.1%; lung adenocarcinoma, 0.2%; head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, 0.2%; and brain lower grade glioma, 0.4%.

An article by Bhangoo et al. (2019) titled “TRK Inhibitors: Clinical Development of Larotrectinib” stated that approximately 1,500‒5,000 new cases of NTRK-positive cancers occurred each year in the United States.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Loxo Oncology/ Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Genentech Co.

Exelixis Pharma Co.

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Repotrecitinib

Selitrectinib (Bay 2731954, LOXO-195)

Cabozantinib

and others..

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of TRK Fusion Cancer

3. TRK Fusion Cancer: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Treatment and Management

6.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

