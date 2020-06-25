TRK Fusion Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030
(Albany, US) DelveInsight ha s launched a new report on TRK Fusion Cancer Market
DelveInsight’s TRK Fusion Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the TRK Fusion Cancer , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the TRK Fusion Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The TRK Fusion Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, TRK Fusion Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted TRK Fusion Cancer market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current TRK Fusion Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Click Here For Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/trk-fusion-cancer-market
KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT
- As per a review by Vaishnavi et al. (2014) titled “TRKing Down an Old Oncogene in a New Era of Targeted Therapy,” the high-throughput next-generation sequencing techniques identified NTRK1, NTRK2, and NTRK3 gene rearrangements encoding novel oncogenic fusions in 19 different tumor types. The frequencies of NTRK1 gene fusion was identified in various cancers as lung adenocarcinoma, 3.3%; intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, 3.6%; colorectal cancer, 1.5%; papillary thyroid cancer, 12.3%; spitzoid
neoplasms, 16.4%; glioblastoma, 1.1‒2.5%; and sarcoma, 1%.
- NTRK2 gene fusion was identified in astrocytoma, 3.1%; lung adenocarcinoma, 0.2%; head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, 0.2%; and brain lower grade glioma, 0.4%.
- An article by Bhangoo et al. (2019) titled “TRK Inhibitors: Clinical Development of Larotrectinib” stated that approximately 1,500‒5,000 new cases of NTRK-positive cancers occurred each year in the United States.
MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT
- Loxo Oncology/ Bayer Pharmaceuticals
- Genentech Co.
- Exelixis Pharma Co.
NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT
- Repotrecitinib
- Selitrectinib (Bay 2731954, LOXO-195)
- Cabozantinib
- and others..
Table of content
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of TRK Fusion Cancer
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for TRK Fusion Cancer
4. TRK Fusion Cancer : Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
5. TRK Fusion Cancer : Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
6. Patient Journey
7. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Treatment and Management
8.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Treatment Algorithm
9. Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of TRK Fusion Cancer Treatment
11. Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Drug Name: Company Name
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial
12. Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Drug Name: Company Name
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
13. TRK Fusion Cancer : Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size in 7MM
13.3. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.3.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Market Size
15.4.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.5.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.6.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.7.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Japan
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of TRK Fusion Cancer
17. KOL Views
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight
Related Reports
ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT
DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.
CONTACT US:
Shruti Thakur
[email protected]
+91-9650213330
DelveInsight
- TRK Fusion Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030 - June 25, 2020
- Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020 - June 25, 2020
- Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 - June 25, 2020