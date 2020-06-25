(Albany, US) DelveInsight ha s launched a new report on TRK Fusion Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s TRK Fusion Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the TRK Fusion Cancer , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the TRK Fusion Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The TRK Fusion Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, TRK Fusion Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted TRK Fusion Cancer market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current TRK Fusion Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Click Here For Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/trk-fusion-cancer-market

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

As per a review by Vaishnavi et al. (2014) titled “TRKing Down an Old Oncogene in a New Era of Targeted Therapy,” the high-throughput next-generation sequencing techniques identified NTRK1, NTRK2, and NTRK3 gene rearrangements encoding novel oncogenic fusions in 19 different tumor types. The frequencies of NTRK1 gene fusion was identified in various cancers as lung adenocarcinoma, 3.3%; intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, 3.6%; colorectal cancer, 1.5%; papillary thyroid cancer, 12.3%; spitzoid

neoplasms, 16.4%; glioblastoma, 1.1‒2.5%; and sarcoma, 1%.

neoplasms, 16.4%; glioblastoma, 1.1‒2.5%; and sarcoma, 1%. NTRK2 gene fusion was identified in astrocytoma, 3.1%; lung adenocarcinoma, 0.2%; head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, 0.2%; and brain lower grade glioma, 0.4%.

An article by Bhangoo et al. (2019) titled “TRK Inhibitors: Clinical Development of Larotrectinib” stated that approximately 1,500‒5,000 new cases of NTRK-positive cancers occurred each year in the United States.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Loxo Oncology/ Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Genentech Co.

Exelixis Pharma Co.

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Repotrecitinib

Selitrectinib (Bay 2731954, LOXO-195)

Cabozantinib

and others..

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of TRK Fusion Cancer

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for TRK Fusion Cancer

4. TRK Fusion Cancer : Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. TRK Fusion Cancer : Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Treatment and Management

8.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of TRK Fusion Cancer Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

13. TRK Fusion Cancer : Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size in 7MM

13.3. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. TRK Fusion Cancer Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. TRK Fusion Cancer Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of TRK Fusion Cancer

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

CONTACT US:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight