Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) is a term for a group of diseases that cause weakness and wasting of the muscles in the arms and legs. The muscles most affected are those closest to the body (proximal muscles), specifically the muscles of the shoulders, upper arms, pelvic area, and thighs.

LGMD Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD)

The report provides the segmentation of the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) epidemiology.

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

According to the National Institutes of Health, it is difficult to determine the prevalence of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy because its features vary and overlap with those of other muscle disorders. Prevalence estimates range from 1 in 14,500 to 1 in 123,000 individuals.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the incidence of the disorder is unknown. The relative frequencies of the different types of LGMD vary from population to population, but worldwide LGMD2G, 2H and 2J are extremely rare.

As per the Orphanet, the estimated prevalence for all forms of LGMD ranges from 1/44,000 to 1/123,000.

As per the literature analysis, the age of onset varies among the different mutations. It also can vary amongst families and family members with the same mutation. Reported age of onset of LGMDs is between 1 and 50 years, although some patients may be asymptomatic. Myofibrillar myopathies can present in the first decade of life up until the 60s or 70s.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

PTC therapeutics

Sarepta Pharma Co.

aTyr Pharma

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

SRP-9003

Deflazacort

Reasons to buy

The Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) population by its epidemiology

The Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD)

3. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Treatment and Management

6.2. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

