Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030
(Albany, US) DelveInsight ha s launched a new report on Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Market
DelveInsight’s Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the LGMD market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT
- According to the National Institutes of Health, it is difficult to determine the prevalence of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy because its features vary and overlap with those of other muscle disorders. Prevalence estimates range from 1 in 14,500 to 1 in 123,000 individuals.
- According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the incidence of the disorder is unknown. The relative frequencies of the different types of LGMD vary from population to population, but worldwide LGMD2G, 2H and 2J are extremely rare.
- As per the Orphanet, the estimated prevalence for all forms of LGMD ranges from 1/44,000 to 1/123,000.
- As per the literature analysis, the age of onset varies among the different mutations. It also can vary amongst families and family members with the same mutation. Reported age of onset of LGMDs is between 1 and 50 years, although some patients may be asymptomatic. Myofibrillar myopathies can present in the first decade of life up until the 60s or 70s.
MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT
- PTC therapeutics
- Sarepta Pharma Co.
- aTyr Pharma
NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT
- SRP-9003
- Deflazacort
