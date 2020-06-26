Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Pipeline Insight, 2020

(Albany, US) DelveInsight ha s launched a new report on Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) market. A detailed picture of the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Pipeline development activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) treatment.

treatment. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Analytical Perspective by DelveInsight

In-depth Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Commercial Assessment of products

This report provides a comprehensive commercial assessment of therapeutic drugs that have been included, which comprises of collaborations, licensing, and acquisition deal value trends. The report also covers company-company collaborations (licensing/partnering), company-academia collaborations, and acquisition analysis in both graphical and tabulated form in a detailed manner.

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Clinical Assessment of products

The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.

Scope of the report

The Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages. It comprises of detailed profiles of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details Detailed Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD).

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

According to the National Institutes of Health, it is difficult to determine the prevalence of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy because its features vary and overlap with those of other muscle disorders. Prevalence estimates range from 1 in 14,500 to 1 in 123,000 individuals.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the incidence of the disorder is unknown. The relative frequencies of the different types of LGMD vary from population to population, but worldwide LGMD2G, 2H and 2J are extremely rare.

As per the Orphanet, the estimated prevalence for all forms of LGMD ranges from 1/44,000 to 1/123,000.

As per the literature analysis, the age of onset varies among the different mutations. It also can vary amongst families and family members with the same mutation. Reported age of onset of LGMDs is between 1 and 50 years, although some patients may be asymptomatic. Myofibrillar myopathies can present in the first decade of life up until the 60s or 70s.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

PTC therapeutics

Sarepta Pharma Co.

aTyr Pharma

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

SRP-9003

Deflazacort

1. Report Introduction

2. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD)

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5. Pathophysiology

2.6. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Treatment Guidelines

4. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Acquisition Analysis

5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target

6. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Discontinued Products

13. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table

14. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Key Companies

15. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

17. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Unmet Needs

18. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Future Perspectives

19. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

22. About Delveinsight

