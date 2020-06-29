(Albany, US) DelveInsight ha s launched a new report on Gastric Cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Gastric Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Gastric Cancer Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Gastric Cancer epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Gastric Cancer epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Gastric Cancer report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Gastric Cancer report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Gastric Cancer in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Gastric Cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Gastric Cancer

The report provides the segmentation of the Gastric Cancer epidemiology

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

Approximately 0.9% of men and women are diagnosed with Gastric Cancer at some point during their lifetime, based on 2014-2016 data.

The number of new cases of Gastric Cancer and deaths was 7.4/100,000 men and women/year, and 3.1/100,000 men and women/year, respectively. These rates are age-adjusted and based on cases and deaths in 2012–2016.

In 2016, an estimated 113,054 people were living with Gastric Cancer in the United States.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Innovent Biologics

RemeGen Co.

Surface Oncology

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

IBI308

RC48

SRF617

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Gastric Cancer

3. Gastric Cancer: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Gastric Cancer Treatment and Management

6.2. Gastric Cancer Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

