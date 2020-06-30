(Albany, US) DelveInsight ha s launched a new report on Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market

DelveInsight’s Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

The Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

S. aureus bacteremia is estimated with an incidence rate ranging from 20 to 50 cases per 100,000 population per year (Van Hal et al. 2012). Even though overall rates of SAB may have stabilized, the incidence of MRSA

bacteremia has increased dramatically in recent years in both the US and Europe.

bacteremia has increased dramatically in recent years in both the US and Europe. In the study of 247 evaluable adult patients with S. aureus bacteremia, the episodes of bacteremia were classified according to acquisition type, in which 23.5% were nosocomial (N-SAB), 58.7% were healthcare-associated (HCA-SAB), and 17.8% were community-acquired (CA-SAB) (Atrouni et al., 2009).

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, male gender is consistently associated with increased SAB incidence with male-to-female ratios of ∼1.5. The basis for this increased risk is not understood.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Basilea Pharmaceuticals

NovaDigm Co.

Intron Biotechnology

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Oxacillin

Ceftobiprole

NDV-3A

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

4. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Treatment and Management

8.2. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

13. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

